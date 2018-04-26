IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, With Pads And Gloves On, Saves Boundary In CSK Vs RCB Clash

t is a rare scene when a wicket-keeper runs all the way to the ropes to save a boundary. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni did exactly that when he ran all the way to the boundary and saved two runs with his wicket-keeping pads and gloves on. With this effort, the 36-year-old reminded the world that he is still one of the fittest players of modern cricket. The incident happened during CSK's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when a top edge from Quinton de Kock off Deepak Chahar's bowling went straight back over Dhoni's head. The former India captain ran and prevented RCB from getting a boundary.

Even at the age of 36, Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove-work behind the stumps. Be it under-arm flicks without looking at the stumps or whipping off the bails in a flash, Dhoni has proved time and again that he is arguably the best wicketkeeper the game has ever seen.

Dhoni (70 not out off 34 deliveries) and Ambati Rayudu's 53-ball 83 helped CSK register a thumping five-wicket win over RCB to return to the top of the points tally.

The veteran skipper was well supported by opener Rayudu, who slammed four boundaries and eight sixes as CSK took their points tally to 10, while RCB remained in the sixth spot with four points.

Chasing a big total of 206 runs, Dhoni was at his explosive best, blasting seven sixes as the visitors won with two deliveries to spare clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.