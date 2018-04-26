 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, With Pads And Gloves On, Saves Boundary In CSK Vs RCB Clash

Updated: 26 April 2018 13:23 IST

MS Dhoni played a superb knock of 70 not out off 34 deliveries to ensure that Chennai Super Kings overcame a big Royal Challengers Bangalore total.

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, With Pads And Gloves On, Saves Boundary In CSK Vs RCB Clash
MS Dhoni ran and prevented RCB from getting a boundary. © AFP

t is a rare scene when a wicket-keeper runs all the way to the ropes to save a boundary. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni did exactly that when he ran all the way to the boundary and saved two runs with his wicket-keeping pads and gloves on. With this effort, the 36-year-old reminded the world that he is still one of the fittest players of modern cricket. The incident happened during CSK's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when a top edge from Quinton de Kock off Deepak Chahar's bowling went straight back over Dhoni's head. The former India captain ran and prevented RCB from getting a boundary.

Even at the age of 36, Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove-work behind the stumps. Be it under-arm flicks without looking at the stumps or whipping off the bails in a flash, Dhoni has proved time and again that he is arguably the best wicketkeeper the game has ever seen.

Dhoni (70 not out off 34 deliveries) and Ambati Rayudu's 53-ball 83 helped CSK register a thumping five-wicket win over RCB to return to the top of the points tally.

The veteran skipper was well supported by opener Rayudu, who slammed four boundaries and eight sixes as CSK took their points tally to 10, while RCB remained in the sixth spot with four points.

Chasing a big total of 206 runs, Dhoni was at his explosive best, blasting seven sixes as the visitors won with two deliveries to spare clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni ran all the way to the boundary and saved two runs
  • The incident happened during CSK's clash against RCB
  • Dhoni is an absolute boss when it comes to glove-work behind the stumps
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018: Pakistani Journalist Applauds MS Dhoni, Gets Trolled Back Home
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Is The
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Is The 'Real Universe Boss', Says Matthew Hayden
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Hits Flurry Of Sixes. Watch Wife Sakshi, Anushka Sharma's Reaction
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Shows Age Is Just A Number, Finishes Off In Style
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Shows Age Is Just A Number, Finishes Off In Style
IPL 2018: Blazing MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Power CSK To A Stunning 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
IPL 2018: Blazing MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu Power CSK To A Stunning 5-Wicket Win Over RCB
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 08 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.