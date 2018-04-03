 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL, 2018 Money Spinners: Manish Pandey Looks To Fill The Void Left By David Warner For Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated: 03 April 2018 10:48 IST

The absence of David Warner leaves a yawning gap in the SunRisers Hyderabad batting and Manish Pandey would be keen to plug that.

Manish Pandey was picked up by SRH for Rs 11 crore. © AFP

Manish Pandey has been on the fringes of the Indian limited-overs squads for quite some time now. Despite some stunning performances in both One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals, he has failed to nail down a permanent place in the Indian team. But Pandey's hard work has not gone unnoticed.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) splashed the cash for the stylish-hander, buying him for a whopping Rs. 11 crore in the mega Indian Premier League 2018 auction held in January this year. Pandey's biggest issue has been his inconsistency and the 28-year- old will be looking to ironing out that problem and make a big statement in IPL 2018.

Pandey started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians but got limited opportunities with the franchise. He played just three matches in 2008, scoring just three runs.

Pandey then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2009 and playing in front of his home crowd seemed to

have an instant impact on the batsman. The right-hander announced himself to the world with a breathtaking 114 not out, becoming the first Indian to score a century in the IPL.

Pandey played five matches for RCB in 2009, scoring 168 runs at an impressive average of 84 and a strike rate of 142.37.

Following his performance in 2009, RCB gave Pandey an extended run in the playing XI in 2010 but the right-hander failed to cash in. He played 13 matches, scoring a total of 249 at an average of 20.75 and a poor strike rate of 110.17.

Pandey was then released by RCB and in the 2011 auction was picked up by Pune Warriors India. Pandey spent three years with the Pune franchise but did little of note in his time there.

In 2011, he played 10 matches, scoring 246 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 108.37. His performance dipped even further in 2012. He managed to score just 143 runs in 10 matches, including a high score of 80 not out, ending the season with an average of 20.42.

The 2013 was even worse for Pandey with injuries playing a part. He made seven appearances that year,

scoring just 136 runs at an average of 22.66 but a poor strike rate of 99.27.

Pune Warriors pulled out of the IPL in 2013 over financial differences with the BCCI.

In the 2014 IPL auction, Kolkata Knight Riders spent Rs. 1.7 crore to buy the services of Pandey and the move bore fruit for both the player and the franchise.

Pandey, who played 16 matches, scored a total of 401 runs at an average of 30.84. But more importantly, Pandey delivered when his team needed him the most.

The right-hander rose to the occasion on the grandest stage -- the final of the IPL -- with a brilliant knock of 94 off just 50 balls. KKR pulled off the highest successful chase in any Twenty20 final as Pandey took them to their second IPL title.

Pandey's form dipped in the next two seasons (2015, 2016) but he came roaring back in 2017, scoring a total of 396 runs in 14 matches at an average of 49.50.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping that Pandey can continue his 2017 IPL performance this season, especially with SRH's most consistent performer with the bat and captain, David Warner, ruled out of the tournament due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

