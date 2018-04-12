 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 12 April 2018 22:31 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways after an opening game defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday

Virat Kohli is Royal Challengers Bangalore captain in IPL 2018 © AFP

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways after an opening game defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), as they take on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. RCB, led by star India captain Virat Kohli, lost to KKR after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball fifty and an all-round performance by Nitish Rana, who dismissed AB de Villiers and Kohli in the same over before scoring an important 35. RCB will now want their star batsmen Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and a 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game to play with some authority and take the team through. Kohli did not look his imperious best in the previous game and he would want to come out all guns blazing against Punjab.

Coming to the visitors, Punjab are coming into the game on the back of a win, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. KL Rahul, who is a local here, smashed the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history.

Rahul had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball 51. Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue the good work. But veteran Yuvraj Singh looked a pale shadow of his former self, huffing and puffing to 12 off 22 balls.

Punjab surprisingly dropped big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle in the last game but he could

open the innings as he knows the conditions well here, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in the 2013 edition.

Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI match will be played on April 13, 2018.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match live?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match start?

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match online?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their first game
  • Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by six wickets in their first game
  • The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium
