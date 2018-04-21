IPL 2018: Kapil Dev Backs Ravichandran Ashwin's Leg-Spin Bowling

Ravichandran Ashwin, the off-spinner, has been bowling more of leg-spins these days and it is quite evident in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2018 . Some have criticised his more-than-usual variations but India legend Kapil Dev has backed his leg-breaks. Everybody has a different bowling attack, depending on which pitch they are playing. But what we have come to know from the first or second IPL (till) now, is that the most successful bowler to come out is the leg-spinner," Kapil Dev said. "Every team has their leg-spinner. Even a bowler like (Ravichandran) Ashwin , he likes to bowl more leg-spin than off spin. That shows the leg-spinners are more successful than anybody else," he added.

Ashwin is leading Kings XI Punjab this season, after having turned out for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the past editions.

In the current edition of the T20 league, leg-spinners have been largely successful with Mumbai Indians' rookie Mayank Markande shining in the first three games for his franchise.

SunRisers Hyderabad, too, have a good leg-spinner in Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, while his compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also a wrist spinner who plays under Ashwin.

Even the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore possess a successful leggie in Yuzvendra Chahal.

Quizzed why leg spinners are more successful, Kapil quipped, "Can't really put a reason, but that is a wicket-taking bowler. It is difficult and not easy (to read them) and every team loves to have a leg-spinner."

The 59-year-old former cricketer pointed out how a leggie like Karn Sharma had edged out experienced offie Harbhajan Singh for CSK vs Rajasthan Royals match on Friday.

"Karn is playing, not Harbhajan (Singh), so Chennai is playing with two leg-spinners (the other being Imran Tahir).So, everybody is there with an extra leg-spinner. I think that is where in spinners you don't see so many off-spinners, you don't see left-arm spinners so much, but you see leg spinners definitely," Kapil added.

He also praised Markande, who had bamboozled CSK in the league opening game at the Wankhede Stadium. "He (Markande) is good and if you are a good leg spinner, it always adds on to the team," the World-Cup winning captain concluded.

