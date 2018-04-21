 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Kapil Dev Backs Ravichandran Ashwin's Leg-Spin Bowling

Updated: 21 April 2018 17:25 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin, the off-spinner, has been bowling more of leg-spins these days and it is quite evident in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

IPL 2018: Kapil Dev Backs Ravichandran Ashwin
R Ashwin is leading Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2018 © BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin, the off-spinner, has been bowling more of leg-spins these days and it is quite evident in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2018. Some have criticised his more-than-usual variations but India legend Kapil Dev has backed his leg-breaks. Everybody has a different bowling attack, depending on which pitch they are playing. But what we have come to know from the first or second IPL (till) now, is that the most successful bowler to come out is the leg-spinner," Kapil Dev said. "Every team has their leg-spinner. Even a bowler like (Ravichandran) Ashwin, he likes to bowl more leg-spin than off spin. That shows the leg-spinners are more successful than anybody else," he added.

Ashwin is leading Kings XI Punjab this season, after having turned out for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the past editions.

In the current edition of the T20 league, leg-spinners have been largely successful with Mumbai Indians' rookie Mayank Markande shining in the first three games for his franchise.

SunRisers Hyderabad, too, have a good leg-spinner in Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, while his compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also a wrist spinner who plays under Ashwin.

Even the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore possess a successful leggie in Yuzvendra Chahal.

Quizzed why leg spinners are more successful, Kapil quipped, "Can't really put a reason, but that is a wicket-taking bowler. It is difficult and not easy (to read them) and every team loves to have a leg-spinner."

The 59-year-old former cricketer pointed out how a leggie like Karn Sharma had edged out experienced offie Harbhajan Singh for CSK vs Rajasthan Royals match on Friday.

"Karn is playing, not Harbhajan (Singh), so Chennai is playing with two leg-spinners (the other being Imran Tahir).So, everybody is there with an extra leg-spinner. I think that is where in spinners you don't see so many off-spinners, you don't see left-arm spinners so much, but you see leg spinners definitely," Kapil added.

He also praised Markande, who had bamboozled CSK in the league opening game at the Wankhede Stadium. "He (Markande) is good and if you are a good leg spinner, it always adds on to the team," the World-Cup winning captain concluded.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • R Ashwin is leading Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018
  • He has been criticised for bowling leg-spin bowling
  • Ashwin has taken 5 wickets in the IPL season, so far
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab Aim To Extend Winning Run
IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab Aim To Extend Winning Run
IPL Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: AB de Villiers 50 Helps Bangalore Beat Punjab
IPL Highlights, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: AB de Villiers 50 Helps Bangalore Beat Punjab
IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018, When And Where To Watch, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye First Home Win Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye First Home Win Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2018 Highlights, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Daredevils By Six Wickets
IPL 2018 Highlights, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Daredevils By Six Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.