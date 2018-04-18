 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018, High-Fliers: A Look At The Travel Plans Of The Indian Premier League Teams

Updated: 18 April 2018 13:42 IST

With each team involved in home and away match, travel is an integral part of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2018, High-Fliers: A Look At The Travel Plans Of The Indian Premier League Teams
Table-toppers SRH will take on KXIP on Thursday © Twitter

The first few days of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season have been exhilarating and have offered a sneak peek into the exciting things that are yet to come. The league is slowly warming up. The teams are getting close to the combination which might help them go all way. Twelve days, 14 matches, and plenty of highlights have already boosted the league. The usual suspects have not yet arrived, the new prodigies are doing their reputation no harm, and brand IPL looks solid. The very first match of the ongoing season was a last-ball thriller with Dwayne Bravo in an opening night leading role. Chennai Super Kings set up a new den away from home in Pune and shone on their comeback. Mohali saw the return of vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni. SunRisers Hyderabad have laid down an early marker in the season.

Kings XI Punjab, under Ravichandran Ashwin, play an aggressive brand of cricket. Mumbai Indians, the perennial slow starters, finally got a win under their belt. A dejected Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has refused to wear the Orange Cap.

Other than the edge-of-the-seat entertainment, IPL is all about travel. The time they spend in transit, allows the players to get to know each better and bond in a better way.

With every team scheduled to play seven away games, travel is an integral part of the players' IPL journey.

With their next away game scheduled against Kings XI Punjab, SRH traveled to Chandigarh, while Kolkata Knight Riders, who will be taking on Rajasthan Royals, touched down in Jaipur.

All eyes will be on Sanju Samson as RR face KKR on Wednesday, while KKR, under captain Dinesh Karthik, will seek consistency after winning two games out of four. Hosts RR will look to make good use of the home conditions, where they have a 75 percent win record.

With three wins out of three, table-toppers SRH will take on KXIP on Thursday as Kane Williamson's men will look to extend their lead at the top.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 15 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 16
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • All eyes will be on Sanju Samson as RR face KKR
  • KKR, under captain Dinesh Karthik, will seek consistency
  • Kane Williamson's men will look to extend their lead at the top
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.