 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Coach Ricky Ponting's Speech Gives Goosebumps To Shreyas Iyer

Updated: 03 April 2018 16:08 IST

Ricky Ponting has begun his job as Delhi Daredevils coach in right earnest.

IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils Coach Ricky Ponting
Ponting was appointed as the new coach of Delhi Daredevils in the IPL earlier this year © Twitter

With the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) a few days away, Delhi Daredevils head coach Ricky Ponting is leaving no stone unturned in preparing his boys for the tournament. The former Australian skipper's aggression and winning approach has already given 'goosebumps' in the Delhi team camp, admitted batsman Shreyas Iyer. "He's very aggressive and has a positive frame of mind. When he gave a speech to all of us on the first day, it gave us goosebumps. His frame of mind was naturally about winning, everyone comes in and we talk a lot about the process. When he came in, he had just one mindset at the time: that to win and he elaborated a lot on that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Iyer as saying.

Ponting was appointed as the new coach of Delhi Daredevils in the IPL earlier this year. He succeeded former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid in the role.

Iyer, a right-arm off break bowler, who has also played under Dravid in the IPL, added that Ponting's approach to T20s varied from that of the Indian. "Dravid is calm and cool, he likes to follow the process and nurture the kids. Ponting is opposite, but their frame of mind is the same. Both are equally good in their own way."

Talking about Ponting's way of training the players, the 23-year-old said that he allows his boys to play their natural game and does not necessarily tweak their skills.

"He asks us to play our own game and not necessarily change our technique or skill. He has his way of preparing youngsters. It has just been three or four days since he has come in, we will get to learn a lot."

Daredevils will be captained by Gautam Gambhir this year. Iyer felt that having the veteran as their leader would benefit the youngsters. "It would be helpful to the team since he has won two IPL titles," Iyer said. "He's really good in building the rapport with the youngsters. It will be a great learning experience to play under him," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League 2018 Ricky Ponting Shreyas Iyer Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ponting is leaving no stone unturned in preparing his boys for IPL 11
  • Shreyas Iyer says he is getting goosebumps during his coaching sessions
  • Ponting succeeded former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid in the role
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reaches Another Landmark But This Time Without The Bat
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Reaches Another Landmark But This Time Without The Bat
Ricky Ponting Named Assistant Australia Coach For T20 Series
Ricky Ponting Named Assistant Australia Coach For T20 Series
IPL 2018 Player Retentions: Ricky Ponting Signed Up As Delhi Daredevils Head Coach
IPL 2018 Player Retentions: Ricky Ponting Signed Up As Delhi Daredevils Head Coach
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Joins Ricky Ponting As Skipper With Most Successive Series Wins, Ends Year With 2818 Runs
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Joins Ricky Ponting As Skipper With Most Successive Series Wins, Ends Year With 2818 Runs
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma's Double Ton To Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm' At Sharjah, Watch Top 5 Memorable Knocks
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 03 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.