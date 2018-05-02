IPL 2018: Death Bowling A Major Area Of Concern For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Says Mark Waugh

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh has attributed the poor performance of the Virat-Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to their death bowling. RCB are currently on the fifth spot, having won three of their eight games and lost five in the tournament. RCB on Tuesday defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in Bengaluru. "Death bowling is a major area of concern for RCB currently as their bowlers are too expensive towards the end," Waugh was quoted as saying in a media release.