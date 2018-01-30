 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: David Warner's Daughter Ivy Mae Dances To Sunrisers Hyderabad's Anthem

Updated: 30 January 2018 17:19 IST

David Warner was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL Season 11.

IPL 2018: David Warner's Daughter Ivy Mae Dances To Sunrisers Hyderabad's Anthem
Warner uploaded a video where his daughter is seen dancing to the SRH IPL anthem. © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained their captain David Warner and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season. Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden title in 2016 when the outfit defeated Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs in the final. Warner will once again lead SRH in the 11th edition of the cash-rich league. And it seems his adorable daughter Ivy Mae is equally excited to see her father in the Orange jersey.

Warner took to Instagram and uploaded a video where his daughter is seen dancing to the SRH IPL anthem.

"Ivy Mae already excited about the @sunrisershyd anthem. Non stop wanting to play the song. Looking forward to another amazing season with the Orange Army," Warner's post read.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes remained the most expensive buy, while Jaydev Unadkat bagged a bumper deal to become the costliest Indian player in the IPL Player Auction 2018, which ended after two days of frenzied bidding on Sunday at Bengaluru.

A total of 169 players were sold (56 overseas) as eight teams spent almost their entire purse of Rs 80 crore to make their full squad for the IPL season 11.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, SRH and Delhi Daredevils bought a maximum of 25 players each while Royal Challengers Bangalore snapped up 24 players, Rajasthan Royals 23, Kings XI Punjab 21 and Kolkata Knight Riders 19.

Unadkat attracted a bid of Rs 11.50 crore from the Rajasthan Royals.

SRH picked up Manish Pandey for Rs. 11 crore.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan earned himself a mega IPL contract with the SRH, who used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain the highly-rated Afghanistan sensation for an eye-popping Rs. 9 crore.

