IPL 2018 Auction, Top Prospects: Ben Stokes Can Be A Million Dollar Baby Once Again

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a horrid four or five months off the field. He was involved in an incident outside a nightclub in September that reportedly left a man with a fractured eye socket. As a result, the Durham all-rounder missed the whole of England's 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia. But Stokes will be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while still waiting to hear if he will be charged over the incident. The 26-year-old received the green light to go to India from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to the BBC which means that the England all-rounder will also go under the hammer during the IPL 2018 Player Auction.

With Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) are no longer a part of the IPL, Stokes will up for the grabs and in all likelihood will be an expensive buy.

Stokes bagged a record price of 14.5 crore by RPS last year and there is good chance that he may surpass that amount.

Stokes justified his selection and all that money that was poured on him with a brilliant all round show in IPL 2017. The England all-rounder scored 316 runs in 12 matches with an average of 31.60. He also scored a century in the last edition against Gujarat Lions that helped his side win the match.