 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane's First Reaction After Replacing Steve Smith As Rajasthan Royals Captain

Updated: 27 March 2018 20:17 IST

Ajinkya Rahane was named Rajasthan Royals captain for IPL 11 after Steve Smith's ball-tampering scandal.

IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane is excited to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018. © BCCI

India cricketer and newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane is excited to lead the team in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting April 7. Rahane was named Steve Smith's replacement to lead the 2008 IPL winners after the Australian stepped down as the captain of the Rajasthan outfit following the ball-tampering row that has rocked the world of cricket.

"I am very excited to be captaining the team that I have always considered as my family," Rahane said after being named Rajasthan Royals' captain.

"I would extend my thanks to the entire management of Rajasthan Royals for having shown the trust in me and considered me for this role. I am thrilled to be back with the Royals again and I am ready to get to work and do all that I can, to ensure we go all out and give our best. We won't miss a beat as we gear up for yet another exciting IPL season in a few days from now," Rahane said.

Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2008 winners, will hit the field after serving a two-year ban.

"I would also like to thank the fans and followers who have stood by us and I look forward to their continued support for Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season," added Rahane.

In his 111-match IPL career, Rahane has scored 3057 runs at an average of 33.59. He also has one century and 25 half-centuries to his name.

Speaking about Rahane, Rajasthan Royals' official Zubin Bharucha said: "Ajinkya Rahane has been an integral part of the Royals family for a long time now and he understands the culture and values of our team. We have absolutely no doubt that he will be a great leader of the Rajasthan Royals."

Topics : India Cricket Team Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Rahane Steven Smith Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane is excited to lead RR in IPL 2018
  • Rahane was named Steve Smith's replacement
  • RR will hit the field after serving a two-year ban
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Wait For Cricket Australia Decision On David Warner, Says VVS Laxman
IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Will Wait For Cricket Australia Decision On David Warner, Says VVS Laxman
IPL 2018: Steve Smith Steps Down As Rajasthan Royals Captain, Ajinkya Rahane Named His Replacement
IPL 2018: Steve Smith Steps Down As Rajasthan Royals Captain, Ajinkya Rahane Named His Replacement
Indian Premier League 2018: Ajinkya Rahane May Lead Rajasthan Royals If Steve Smith Steps Down
Indian Premier League 2018: Ajinkya Rahane May Lead Rajasthan Royals If Steve Smith Steps Down
Ajinkya Rahane Compares Sledging To Honking, Expresses Distaste For Both
Ajinkya Rahane Compares Sledging To Honking, Expresses Distaste For Both
Hyderabad Or Rajkot May Host India
Hyderabad Or Rajkot May Host India's First Ever Day-Night Test
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.