IPL Player Auction: Gowtham Krishnappa Bought For 31 Times His Base Price By Rajasthan

Karnataka all-rounder Gowtham Krishnappa earned himself a massive payday on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League Player Auction, as Rajasthan Royals shelled out a whopping Rs 6.20 crore for him. Given that his base price was Rs 20 lakh, the 29-year-old hit a day dirt with a deal 31 times that value. Last season, Mumbai Indians bought Gowtham for Rs 2 crore. However, he did not make the playing eleven even on one occasion as the team captured its third IPL title. So far, Gowtham has played 27 T20s, scoring 310 runs at an average of 16.31 and a strike rate of 159.79. He has bagged 20 wickets at an average of 28.95 and an economy rate of 7.06. Gowtham became Rajasthan's first buy on Day 2 of the auction.