 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League: DRS To Debut In IPL 2018, Says Chairman Rajeev Shukla

Updated: 21 March 2018 21:08 IST

DRS is set to be introduced at the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League: DRS To Debut In IPL 2018, Says Chairman Rajeev Shukla
IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said the DRS will debut this season © Facebook

The Decision Review System (DRS), already used in the Twenty Internationals, is set to be introduced at the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. "Yes, this idea has been going around for many years", said IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla at a media conference on Wednesday, confirming that the TV replay system will be utilised if a team challenges an umpiring decision. Each team is given one chance to review an umpiring decision during a T20 innings at the international level. Shukla was speaking to the media after announcing that the T20 League has inked a three-year deal with Tata Nexon as its partner, declaring there was great synergy between IPL and Tata Nexon. 

Shukla said BCCI was awaiting the report from the BCCI's anti-corruption unit head, Neeraj Kumar on allegations against fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Our anti-corruption unit, headed by Neeraj Kumar, will investigate and give us a report. We are awaiting it. We are expecting the report shortly, said Shukla, a former BCCI vice president.

Kumar has been asked to investigate allegations levelled by Shami's wife Hasin Jahan who had claimed that the cricketer had received unaccounted money from a Pakistani woman.

The woman in question, Alishba, has confirmed that she met Shami in Dubai but denied that she handed any money to Indian fast bowler.

We are not concerned over his private matters. As soon as he (Kumar) gives the report we will decide. The investigation is still on. It's Neeraj Kumar's job to investigate it, he added.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors also announced at the media conference that the company was looking for a long-term relationship with IPL.

The synergy between Tata Nexon and IPL is immense. We are delighted (to be part of the T20 League), said Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Business Unit's president, Mayank Pareek.

It was also announced that the player with the best strike rate in each IPL game will be rewarded and a Nexon car will be awarded to the player with the overall highest strike-rate in the entire tournament, set to run from April 7 to May 27.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Cricket Indian Premier League 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • DRS will debut in this year's IPL
  • IPL will run from April 7 to May 27
  • The Decision Review System (DRS) is already used in T20Is
Related Articles
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies Beat Scotland By 5 Runs (DLS) To Qualify For 2019 World Cup
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies Beat Scotland By 5 Runs (DLS) To Qualify For 2019 World Cup
Yuzvendra Chahal Pays A Visit To Elephant Rescue Centre
Yuzvendra Chahal Pays A Visit To Elephant Rescue Centre
IPL Captains Not To Attend Opening Ceremony. Here
IPL Captains Not To Attend Opening Ceremony. Here's Why
T20I Tri-Series: Indian Women Take On Australia In Opener
T20I Tri-Series: Indian Women Take On Australia In Opener
We Will Give England, Australia A Tough Fight, Says Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of T20 Series
We Will Give England, Australia A Tough Fight, Says Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead Of T20 Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.