 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Indian Premier League Controversies: Shah Rukh Khan's Wankhede War

Updated: 22 January 2018 17:29 IST

IPL Auction 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, a Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner, got into a tiff with a security guard at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2012.

Indian Premier League Controversies: Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was involved in an altercation with an MCA official in 2012. © BCCI

Shah Rukh Khan's stand-off with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) following an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium in 2012 caught the attention of the entire country. MCA claimed that the Bollywood star was in an inebriated state and assaulted its officials. A local activist had filed a private complaint in the court in Mumbai with regard to the incident, seeking action against Shah Rukh for abusing security personnel at the stadium. Mumbai police informed a metropolitan magistrate's court that no 'cognisable offence' was made out against the superstar.

Police said in the report that they recorded the actor's statement, and he denied the allegations.

The actor told police that he got angry when someone spoke to him in an indecent manner.

The Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) owner did not attend the match but arrived late at the stadium to pick up his children and their friends.

In his police complaint, security guard Vikas Dalvi had said that he saw the actor and his entourage in the players' dressing room and asked them to vacate it because it can only be used by team members. The actor and his entourage then tried to walk onto the ground of the stadium.

Shah Rukh, a KKR co-owner, told the police that after his team won the match that day, his children and their friends entered the ground and Dalvi asked them to leave. According to SRK, he only told Dalvi that the children were with him, and nobody should touch them. His business manager then took the children out of the stadium.

Following the incident, MCA imposed a five-year ban on Shah Rukh. However, in August 2015, the association lifted the ban.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MCA claimed that SRK was in an inebriated state and assaulted an official
  • MCA imposed a five-year ban on Shah Rukh
  • In August 2015, the association lifted the ban
Related Articles
Chris Lynn Will Not Need Surgery On Injured Shoulder
Chris Lynn Will Not Need Surgery On Injured Shoulder
Chris Lynn
Chris Lynn's IPL Participation Doubtful After Suffering Shoulder Injury
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan
Indian Premier League: Shah Rukh Khan's 3-Worded Response To Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders Exit
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More
IPL Auction 2018: Ben Stokes Remains Most Expensive Buy, Bumper Deal For Jaydev Unadkat
IPL Auction 2018: Ben Stokes Remains Most Expensive Buy, Bumper Deal For Jaydev Unadkat
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.