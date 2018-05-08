Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has This Suggestion For Rashid Khan For India Vs Afghanistan Test

Table toppers SunRisers Hyderabad produced yet another spirited bowling effort to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 . With this win, the 2016 champions have virtually assured themselves a place in the play-offs of the current edition. With their excellent bowling unit, SRH have defended another low total. RCB needed 19 runs off the last two overs but Siddharth Kaul (1/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/27) came up with superb death bowling display to concede just 14 runs and seal yet another win for their side.

Just after the win, Bhuvneshwar was seen interviewing his team-mate and Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan. In a video posted on iplt20.com, Bhuvi asked Rashid to explain his tricks and the way he prepares himself at the nets.

"I try different things while practicing at nets. I try different grips. I try to invent new things at nets," Rashid said.

After listening to Rashid's answer, Bhuvneshwar jokingly made a request to the youngster.

"Do whatever you do, but don't do the same during the India-Afghanistan Test," Bhuvneshwar said.

To this, Rashid replied with a smile, "Insha Allah."

Rashid also revealed the plan he had set up to dismiss South Africa batting star AB de Villiers.

"Everyone knows De Villiers is a game-changer. The plan was to bowl to him in the good length area and mix it up between leg-spin, straight one and the wrong one," Rashid said.

"I set him up with two-three leg-spinners and then the wrong one. That was the plan. I experimented and succeed in the end," the Afghan spinner said.