Ahead Of IPL, MS Dhoni Tries His Hand At A Different Ball Game - See Pic

Cricketers these days entertain their fans by playing some candid brand of cricket and in order to do that, they need to keep their entertainment quotient high. Before taking the centre stage for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the best of his time away from his day job and was seen in action, trying another sport. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a picture on their official Twitter handle of their skipper as he was seen trying his hands on a snooker table.
Off the mark! So what if it's a different ball game altogether? #Thala #HomeSweetDen #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/PyzjTNQIDJ— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2018
CSK are going all out, showing their excitement about the team's return to the league after two years. Due to the alleged involvement of their owners in betting, they were suspended for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. This year though, they will be making their much-anticipated comeback.
CSK have enjoyed a 100 percent track record of making it to the playoffs of every IPL they played also having won the IPL and Champions league T20 twice.
Before the mega auctions, the franchise, owners gave an indication that they will come back strong as ever by retaining the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Ravindra Jadeja. And the owners didn't disappoint their fans as they splashed the cash during the auctions and gathered a team that looks formidable.
The opening game of the 2018 IPL season will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 7, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.