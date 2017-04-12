Virat Kohli Undergoes Fielding Drills in RCB Practice Session

Virat Kohli looks set to return to the action soon. The injured Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, who is yet to feature in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Wednesday, went through some fielding drills during the team's net session, in Bengaluru. After spending some time in the pavilion, Kohli climbed down the staircase before walking into the ground, carrying his kit. After doing a few loosening exercises, Kohli sat on the chair to watch Sachin Baby and Chris Gayle bat in the nets. After half an hour, Kohli joined a bunch of players who were getting ready for fielding and catching drills at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The RCB captain was seen swiftly running around to hold on to some high and low catches under the watchful eyes of team's fielding coach Trent Woodhill.

Kohli didn't drop a single catch during the drill and was seen throwing the ball at wicketkeeper Kedar Jadhav with great power, which is an indication that he has recovered from the shoulder injury he had suffered while fielding during the third Test against Australia at Ranchi.

The injury forced Kohli to miss the fourth Test at Dharamsala.

Kohli, on Tuesday, had dropped hints that he may just make a return from injury in RCB's next match against Mumbai Indians.

Kohli also posted a video on his Instagram account of his gym session.

"Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now on 14th April?," his post read.

(With inputs from PTI)