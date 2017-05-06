MS Dhoni Inspires South African Olympic Gold Medalist Caster Semenya

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not only a cricketer but an inspiration for many. While some have termed him as the best captain of the Indian cricket team, the country has produced till date; others have voiced him as the best finisher of the game limited-over cricket. Not only cricketers, but celebrities across the globe admire his style and ability to deal with difficult situations under immense pressure. He has inspired many youngsters to take up not just cricket but sport in general. Dhoni's sporting philosophy -- with work ethic and pragmatism as its main elements -- has influenced people from not just India but around the world to choose sport as a career.

Caster Semenya, the South African runner who won gold medal in 2016 Olympics for South Africa followed by a couple of silver medals in 2011 and 2012 World Championships, is the latest edition to the list of his admirers. The Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter to confess her respect for Dhoni after watching his biopic- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story- released last year. She wrote," "MS Dhoni I have just watched your film... The inspiring story it is.. #MSDHONIUNTOLDSTORY... Salute.."

@msdhoni i have just watched your film.. Inspiring story it is.. #msdhoniuntoldstory... Salute.. — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 3, 2017

Mahi, as he is fondly called, has not been at his best during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10. The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 204 runs from 11 outings, with just one fifty. Dhoni's captaincy of the Pune franchise was handed to Steve Smith ahead of the tenth edition of the tournament by the team management.

Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most successful players in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batsman, as captain of the Chennai Super Kings, won the IPL and Champions League T20 on two occasions. Dhoni's ability to lead and finish close matches transformed CSK into the most dominant team in the IPL. After the two-year ban on CSK, Dhoni's services were secured by the RPS.