 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin Slams Rising Pune Supergiants For Removing MS Dhoni As Captain

Updated: 20 February 2017 21:32 IST

MS Dhoni was removed as captain of Rising Pune Supergiants, and replaced by Australian skipper Steven Smith

Mohammad Azharuddin Slams Rising Pune Supergiants For Removing MS Dhoni As Captain
MS Dhoni has been replaced by Steve Smith as Rising Pune Supergiants captain for IPL 2017. © AFP

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday slammed the Rising Pune Supergiants management for removing Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain ahead of the IPL 2017 season, terming the move as 'third rate and disgraceful'. Dhoni, who led India to World T20 and World Cup triumphs and twice captained Chennai Super Kings to IPL titles, was replaced by Australian skipper Steven Smith as the team's captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain earlier this year, had been the team's skipper during their disastrous debut season in 2016.

"The decision and manner of execution was third-rate and disgraceful. Dhoni has been a jewel in Indian cricket, he has won almost everything in the 8-9 years of his captaincy and even though the franchise can say they run the team with their own money, shouldn't they have seen Dhoni's stature and credibility before first stripping him of captaincy and then not even letting Dhoni the grace? I feel angry and sad as a former cricketer," Azharuddin told 'Aaj Tak'.

Pune finished seventh in their maiden appearance last year at the IPL, and Azharuddin felt it was not correct to put all the blame on Dhoni.

"What will a captain do when the team doesn't play well? If Dhoni wasn't good and an inspirational captain would he have won two IPL titles (leading Chennai Superkings)? Belittling Indian sporting legends like Dhoni through corporate board rooms is stooping down to the lowest."

Dhoni, who had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain to snap his international run as skipper earlier this year, will, however, continue to be a part of the Pune franchise as a player.

Azhar said he was hurt more at the manner the decision was announced than the decision itself.

"If they had wanted to change the captaincy they should have gone to Dhoni and given him the grace to quit on his own and tell the world it was his own decision.

"That would have given him an honourable exit but when you keep thinking like a businessman, you actually don't think about the sportsman. I feel the BCCI should not let this go and should deal with it," Azhar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket Rising Pune Supergiants Mahendra Singh Dhoni Mohammad Azharuddin Indian Premier League 2017
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Azharuddin termed MS Dhoni's removal as RPS captain as disgraceful
  • Azharuddin said the decision was 'third rate'
  • Dhoni has been replaced as captain by Steve Smith for IPL 2017
Related Articles
Rising Pune Supergiants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Explains Decision to Drop MS Dhoni As Captain
Rising Pune Supergiants Owner Sanjiv Goenka Explains Decision to Drop MS Dhoni As Captain
MS Dhoni Removed As Rising Pune Supergiants Captain For IPL 2017, Steve Smith Takes Over
MS Dhoni Removed As Rising Pune Supergiants Captain For IPL 2017, Steve Smith Takes Over
MS Dhoni Enjoys Time Away From Cricket, Plays Catch With His Dogs
MS Dhoni Enjoys Time Away From Cricket, Plays Catch With His Dogs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.