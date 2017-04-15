 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Kieron Pollard Is Treating The Ball Like Manjrekar's Face, Twitter Trolls Commentator

Updated: 15 April 2017 11:24 IST

After slamming Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter, Mumbai Indians' firebrand Kieron Pollard beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to a pulp.

Kieron Pollard Is Treating The Ball Like Manjrekar's Face, Twitter Trolls Commentator
Kieron Pollard answered Sanjay Manjrekar with the bat in fine fashion © BCCI

Looks like cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar may actually have done Mumbai Indians a favour. His less-than-charitable comments about West Indian Kieron Pollard's batting abilities were like waving a red rag to a bull. First, Pollard took to Twitter to fire a salvo at Manjrekar. Then he turned his attention towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), smashing them to a pulp to pave the way for an MI win. Manjrekar, who is part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commentary team, went on air to suggest that Pollard is not a good enough a player to bat higher up the order and he is not more than a 5-6 overs player.

"Pollard does not have the brains to play early in the innings," Manjrekar added and this irked the Mumbai Indians batsman, who took to twitter to vent out his anger.

Pollard, in reply tagged Manjrekar in his tweet and blasted him for his comments. "@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea (sic)," Pollard tweeted.

He followed it up with a couple of more tweets where he was seen congratulating the Pandya brothers for their brilliant performance.

The action then shifted to the MI-SRH match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday and Twitter came alive with an assortment of comments on Pollard was seeing Manjrekar's face in the cricket ball as he destroyed RCB.

Manjrekar's co-commentator Ravi Shastri too took the opportunity on air to ask the former if he had spoken to Pollard since the Twitter battle.

"Kept a safe distance. Couple of security guards outside the commentary box as well," Manjrekar responded.

"That was a shocker. The compliment that he paid me just came out of nowhere," concluded Manjrekar.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Kieron Adrian Pollard Sanjay Manjrekar Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kieron Pollard smashed a brilliant 70 against Bangalore
  • Pollard took to twitter to answer Sanjay Manjrekar
  • Manjrekar had earlier said that Pollard is a five-six overs player
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard's Knock One Of The Best I Had Seen, Says Mitchell McClenaghan
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard's Knock One Of The Best I Had Seen, Says Mitchell McClenaghan
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard Scripts Dramatic MI Win After Samuel Badree's Hat-Trick
IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard Scripts Dramatic MI Win After Samuel Badree's Hat-Trick
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs SRH Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs SRH Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.