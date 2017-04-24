IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to 160 for six in 20 overs. Pune started off well as Rahul Tripathi (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (38) took on the Mumbai bowlers from the outset. Rahane looked in great touch before falling to the leg spin of Karn Sharma. Tripathi fell five short of his second IPL fifty as Mumbai launched a fightback. RPS captain Steve Smith looked in aggressive mood and hit a few lusty blows before becoming Harbhajan Singh's 200th T20 victim.

MS Dhoni fail to emulate his heroics from the previous match and never got going before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, The most expensive foreign player, Ben Stokes' lean patch with the bat continued as he was sent packing by Mitchell Johnson. In the end, Manoj Tiwary provided a late flourish to help Pune post a challenging total. Karn Sharma and Bumrah took two wickets apiece while Johnson and Harbhajan chipped in with one each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

