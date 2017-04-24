 
IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Updated: 24 April 2017 22:05 IST

IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 28th T20 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

IPL Live score: Mumbai will take on Pune on Monday. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to 160 for six in 20 overs. Pune started off well as Rahul Tripathi (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (38) took on the Mumbai bowlers from the outset. Rahane looked in great touch before falling to the leg spin of Karn Sharma. Tripathi fell five short of his second IPL fifty as Mumbai launched a fightback. RPS captain Steve Smith looked in aggressive mood and hit a few lusty blows before becoming Harbhajan Singh's 200th T20 victim.

MS Dhoni fail to emulate his heroics from the previous match and never got going before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, The most expensive foreign player, Ben Stokes' lean patch with the bat continued as he was sent packing by Mitchell Johnson. In the end, Manoj Tiwary provided a late flourish to help Pune post a challenging total. Karn Sharma and Bumrah took two wickets apiece while Johnson and Harbhajan chipped in with one each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play

  • Last 10 updates
  • 2nd Innings
  • Refresh
11.5
0

Imran Tahir to Karn Sharma

No run.

11.4
0

Imran Tahir to Karn Sharma

No run.

11.3
6

Imran Tahir to Karn Sharma

SIX! That's just going to add insult to injury. Tahir tosses this around off and Karn

11.2
0

Imran Tahir to Karn Sharma

DROPPED! Catches don't come any easier than those. Manoj Tiwary has dropped a sitter. Tossed up outside off, Karn drives it on the up to Tiwary at short extra cover. He gets low and spills the easiest of catches. Oh, dear...

11.1
0

Imran Tahir to Karn Sharma

The batsman works it down the leg side.

10.6
4

Jaydev Unadkat to Rohit Sharma

FOUR! Sublime shot, and the execution was perfect on that. Full around off, Rohit moves across and gets low to this. Scoops it over the keeper's head and sends it across the rope for a boundary. Brilliantly played, that.

10.5
1

Jaydev Unadkat to Karn Sharma

On a length once more, outside off, cut away through to sweeper cover by Karn for a run.

10.4
1

Jaydev Unadkat to Rohit Sharma

Comes from around the wicket and angles in a back of a length delivery outside off, Rohit arches back and with an open face, runs it down to third man for a single.

10.3
1

Jaydev Unadkat to Karn Sharma

Length delivery aiming the top of off stump, pulled down to long on for a single.

10.2
0

Jaydev Unadkat to Karn Sharma

Good length delivery in the off stump channel, Karn dabs it away straight to the point fielder.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rohit Sharma Hardik Himanshu Pandya Mitchell John McClenaghan Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steven Peter Devereux Smith Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
