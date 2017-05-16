IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

If there is one side Mumbai Indians (MI) would love to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, it would be Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). Twice have their neighbours from Pune got the better of their big city cousins. Those two wins ended up being crucial in RPS finally making it to the play-offs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma would have a dual target in the Qualifier 1 at his home turf of the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday - to beat RPS and make it to the final. RPS had begun the IPL 2017 with a fine seven-wicket win over MI and looked like being the team in form, along with Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard)

However, both sides then looked a little wobbly as they went up and down erratically, with RPS looking more so. Steve Smith would be extremely relieved to have had an easy last league match against Kings XI Punjab, which ended up being a knockout match. But now that his side is in the Qualifier 1, he faces a stern test, that too without key players like Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir, who have left to join the England and South Africa teams. Mumbai, on the other hand, have no real issues since they never really invested too much into fresh players for IPL 10. RPS will have their task cut out at the Wankhede. All the cards seem to be in MI's hands.

When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.



International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.



South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.



UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.



USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.



Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.