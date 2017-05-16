IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

If there is one side Mumbai Indians (MI) would love to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, it would be Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). Twice have their neighbours from Pune got the better of their big city cousins. Those two wins ended up being crucial in RPS finally making it to the play-offs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma would have a dual target in the Qualifier 1 at his home turf of the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday - to beat RPS and make it to the final. RPS had begun the IPL 2017 with a fine seven-wicket win over MI and looked like being the team in form, along with Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard)
However, both sides then looked a little wobbly as they went up and down erratically, with RPS looking more so. Steve Smith would be extremely relieved to have had an easy last league match against Kings XI Punjab, which ended up being a knockout match. But now that his side is in the Qualifier 1, he faces a stern test, that too without key players like Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir, who have left to join the England and South Africa teams. Mumbai, on the other hand, have no real issues since they never really invested too much into fresh players for IPL 10. RPS will have their task cut out at the Wankhede. All the cards seem to be in MI's hands.
When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: MI vs RPS
1
Mitchell McClenaghan to Ajinkya Rahane
Length ball on the pads, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single.
2
Mitchell McClenaghan to Ajinkya Rahane
Pune are away! On a length and outside off, Rahane looks to work it away but gets it off the inner half of the bat past the diving Krunal Pandya at square leg. Malinga in the deep mops it up as the batsmen take a couple.
0
Mitchell McClenaghan to Ajinkya Rahane
From over the wicket, he hurls a length delivery on off, Rahane stays back, opens the face of the bat and taps it down besides the pitch.
The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. Fasten your seat belts folks as this could be a roller-coaster of a game. RAHUL TRIPATHI and AJINKYA RAHANE to open the batting for Pune. It shall be MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN to take the new ball.
STEVEN SMITH says that he would have bowled first as well. Feels that they need to bat well now. Knows that they have a second chance at making the final but hopes they can do it well tonight itself. Reveals one change - LOCKIE FERGUSON comes in for Ben Stokes.
ROHIT SHARMA says they will field first. Feels it looks a good wicket, flat and with dew coming in, sets it up for a good chase. Further says whatever happened at the league stages has to be forgotten and feels they need to start afresh and put up a collective performance. Informs they have made 4 changes from the last game - MALINGA, MCCLENAGHAN, BUMRAH AND PARTHIV come in for Kumar, Southee, Johnson and Tiwary.
TOSS - Rohit Sharma spins the coin. Steven Smith calls it incorrectly. MUMBAI WILL BOWL!
Whoever loses today will be given another shot to make it to the finals but neither of the teams would want that extra game as it will only add pressure. With the pitch expected to be as flat as a pancake, you can sit back and expect another high scoring humdinger. Stay tuned for the details from the toss.
Mumbai on the other hand did lose some steam towards the end against Hyderabad and Punjab but their win against Kolkata in the last match would have helped them gather it again. However, the fact that Pune being the only team to have defeated them twice this year and have never lost a game at the Wankhede, will pose a serious threat to them. The stat that favours the home team is that they have never lost a playoff at the fortress. Well, then it's all to play for today.
The League Stage is done and dusted and it's time for the Playoffs to get underway. Hello and a warm welcome for the first Qualifier and it's the Maharashtra Derby for you, folks! The men from Pune will be oozing confidence, having won 5 out of the last 6 games but more than that, their emphatic win against Punjab in the last game will boost them all the more. The concern for them will be their key man Stokes who has gone for national duty and it would be highly interesting to see who gets a game today in his place.