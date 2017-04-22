 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Updated: 22 April 2017 19:53 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 25th T20 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

IPL Live Score, MI vs DD: Mumbai would look to carry on their winning momentum © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) return home in a great frame of mind after having destroyed Kings XI Punjab with incredible ease in what was the last Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Indore. With five wins from six matches, MI have 10 points and are on top of the table. More than that, they have started to believe that they can chase down any total. Delhi Daredevils (DD), on the other hand, are not such a happy place as they failed to challenge what was also a stiff total from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai were in top form in Indore, with Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler and Nitin Rana absolutely decimating the clueless KXIP bowling as the side cleared the 198-run challenge with almost five overs left! All three were in incredible form, but it was Rana who has really captured the imagination of people. The Delhi batsman is now wearing the Orange Cap, ahead of David Warner and Hashim Amla, who would be excused for thinking that his century would be enough to beat MI. What is really daunting is that Hardik and Krunal Pandya were not even needed to break a sweat. On the other hand, the DD bowlers were really put to task by Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan. Thereafter, the batting was a little disorganized as DD has yet to find a batting formula. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

(MI) Vs (DD) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
4.1
0

Zaheer Khan to Jos Buttler

Fuller delivery, outside off, Buttler pats it towards the cover-point region.

!

Nitish Rana is the new batsman.

3.6
W

Kagiso Rabada to Parthiv Patel

OUT b Kagiso Rabada. Mumbai have lost their first wicket.

3.6
1
wd

Kagiso Rabada to Parthiv Patel

Wide called for height! Rabada digs in a short ball and it has gone over the head of Parthiv Patel.

3.5
0

Kagiso Rabada to Parthiv Patel

Shout for an lbw, looks close but not out says the umpire. Full delivery on middle and leg, Patel fails to flick it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it seems the ball had pitched outside leg.

3.4
1

Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler

The batsman has played it to the point region. One run added to the total.

3.3
0

Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler

Rabada lets out a slower delivery this time, Buttler is foxed by the change in pace, is early into the shot and misses.

3.2
6

Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler

SIX! Buttler, you beauty! There is a very little margin for error. Rabada fails to get the blockhole this time, bowls it full and angling into the batsman, Buttler hops back to create room and heaves it with all his might over mid-wicket. It goes all the way over the rope for a biggie. He once again is looking in the mood.

3.1
0

Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler

A yorker around off, Buttler does well to keep it out on the off side.

!

Kagiso Rabada is back on.

load more
Topics : Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils Rohit Sharma Zaheer Khan Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket
