IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs GL: Punjab would look to add to their points tally against Gujarat

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs GL: Punjab would look to add to their points tally against Gujarat © BCCI

On a roll with back-to-back wins, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will look to go all guns blazing against down and out Gujarat Lions here on Sunday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. After registering a comprehensive ten-wicket win on their home turf here a week back against Delhi Daredevils, KXIP pulled off another win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru last night. Punjab had bundled out Daredevils for 67 the other night, while they defended a modest 138-7 by dismissing RCB for 119 to register a 19-run win last night.

It was all-rounder Axar Patel who first smashed a 17-ball 38 and then followed it up with 3/11, to dash the hopes of Virat Kohli led side. In the eight-team competition, Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and ten points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

(KXIP) Vs (GL) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.