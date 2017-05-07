IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

On a roll with back-to-back wins, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will look to go all guns blazing against down and out Gujarat Lions here on Sunday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. After registering a comprehensive ten-wicket win on their home turf here a week back against Delhi Daredevils, KXIP pulled off another win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru last night. Punjab had bundled out Daredevils for 67 the other night, while they defended a modest 138-7 by dismissing RCB for 119 to register a 19-run win last night.
It was all-rounder Axar Patel who first smashed a 17-ball 38 and then followed it up with 3/11, to dash the hopes of Virat Kohli led side. In the eight-team competition, Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and ten points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to Watch Live: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
(KXIP) Vs (GL) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: KXIP vs GL
Match 47 of the Indian T20 League 2017, Punjab will be hosting Gujarat at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The hosts are rolling with back-to-back wins under their belt and that has helped them to keep their qualification hopes alive. Axar Patel has been their man to make the difference and they will be wanting him to keep doing it with both the bat and the ball. Hashim Amla has fired all guns at the top but the thing which would be concerning them most is the form of their skipper Glenn Maxwell who has been off-colour for most of the tournament. Seems like a one game break has worked wonders for Sandeep Sharma who is back amongst wickets and is bowling beautifully. Gujarat, on the other hand, are practically out of contention and they have only pride to play for in their upcoming three matches. With Brendon McCullum ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury and Jason Roy back to national duty, Gujarat will have to look in their squad for a formidable replacement. Suresh Raina has been doing the bulk of the scoring but bowling has been the thing which has concerned them the most this season as they were unable to defend a total past 200 in their previous game where Pant and Samson tore their bowling apart. They are coming off from two successive defeats which is totally contrary to their opposition. Will the tourists cause an upset or will the home side continue with their winning momentum? An enticing contest of cricket awaits.