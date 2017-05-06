 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH Vs RPS: Hyderabad Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Pune

Updated: 06 May 2017 15:41 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH Vs RPS: Sunrisers Hyderabad are hoping to stop Rising Pune Supergiant's winning run.

IPL Live Score, SRH Vs RPS: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. © BCCI

When hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Uppal Stadium on Saturday, David Warner's team will be hoping to halt Steve Smith's winning run in the league. Pune have found great momentum towards the business end of the tournament with three consecutive wins and are placed third on the table with 14 points from 11 matches. Statistically, in their last seven games, barring a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, they've won six. Hyderabad are placed fourth with 13 points from 11 games. Both the teams are hoping to cement their place in the IPL Play-offs with a win. In their last meeting, Pune had beaten Hyderabad by 6 wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad here:

15:40 IST: Playing XI for Supergiant.

15:39 IST: Playing XI for Sunrisers.

15:37 IST: Team changes: For Hyderabad, Bipul Sharma comes in for Deepak Hooda and Ashish Nehra comes back in place for Mohammad Siraj. There are no changes for Pune.

15:35 IST: Fun Fact -- Supergiant Rahul Tripathi is 48 runs short of becoming the 2nd player to score 400 runs in debut season.

15:31 IST: Hyderabad captain David Warner wins toss, elects to bowl against Pune.

15:28 IST: It's toss time!

15:22 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers |Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad, India.

While Rahul Tripathi's brilliant 93 in their last match against Kolkata guided Pune to win at the Eden, he will be expected to come good on Saturday too.

Ben Stokes has also lived up to the billing of being the costliest buy when he smashed his maiden ton against Gujarat.
The Pune bowling, led by Jaydev Unadkat, has been disciplined and they need to perform on Saturday to be able to stop orange cap holder Warner.

Though Hyderabad hasn't performed well in away matches, they intend to take full advantage of playing at home with a strong batting line-up consisting of Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and Kane Williamson.
With purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Afghan find Rashid Khan leading the bowling attack, Pune better be wary.
 

