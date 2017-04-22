IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs SRH: Pune Seek Full Points In Clash With Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) have been out of action for nearly a week now and they will have to find their feet quickly when the take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on Saturday. It was Sunday last that RPS beat Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively, but post that, they have been off match play. SRH, on the other hand, have been in the thick of things and that could well make quite a difference. Match fitness could well make a telling difference. On the other hand, the week-long rest may help RPS rid themselves of all the cobwebs that could have collected in what has been a very confused campaign. RPS began with a win over Mumbai Indians and as it turns out, they are now the only side to have managed that. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of RPS VS SRH in Pune, here:

SRH on the other hand began with two wins, then lost two matches before they came back with wins over Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. So they will definitely be more clued into having momentum.

Those two wins have put SRH at the third spot on the table, while RPS, with just 2 wins from 5 matches, are just above Gujarat Lions, a position they would definitely like to improve on.

RPS captain Steve Smith went off to Dubai in the break and possibly cleared his head and would be coming back with fresh ideas.

On the other side, his Australian team-mate David Warner would be keen to keep Smith and his side at bay.

