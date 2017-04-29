 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs RCB: Pune Seek To Add To Bangalore's Miseries

Updated: 29 April 2017 14:45 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs RCB: Rising Pune Supergiant will be hopeful that they can captialise on Royal Challengers Bangalore's miserable run.

IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs RCB: Pune Seek To Add To Bangalore's Miseries
IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS Vs RCB: Pune take on Bangalore on Saturday © BCCI

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) would be hoping to add to the miseries of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and promote their own cause. The Pune outfit, which emerged from a week-long break with a win over Mumbai Indians, will be hopeful that they can add more points against RCB, who have dug themselves into a very deep hole indeed. The Virat Kohli-led side would hope that they can at least try to win, while Steve Smith and party will be seeking consistency. Current India captain Virat Kohli's team has lost six out of their nine games and are second-last on the table with five points in their kitty. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live updates and live scorecard of RPS Vs RCB in Pune, here:

RPS are slightly better off with eight points from eight games with four wins in their kitty. But even RPS has been inconsistent at one level. They have been good on certain days and very ordinary on other days. Virtually, it will be very difficlut for Virat Kohli and Co. to make it to the playoffs now as they have to do soemthing extraordinary to make it there. Every game is a do-or-die for Pune, one loss will push them away from the play-off reckoning.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Shane Watson Christopher Henry Gayle Mahendra Singh Dhoni Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RPS vs RCB Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RPS vs RCB Clash
Today's Matches, RPS Vs RCB and GL Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Today's Matches, RPS Vs RCB and GL Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview RPS Vs RCB: Pune Seek To Add To Bangalore's Miseries
IPL 2017, Preview RPS Vs RCB: Pune Seek To Add To Bangalore's Miseries
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.