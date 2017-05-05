IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP: Punjab Face Down And Out Bangalore

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would be hoping that their Bengaluru trip does not end up with them again going lower down the order. The team has recovered from a pretty delicate situation to give itself an outside chance of making it to the IPL 2017 knockout stages and they would be very keen to make sure that they don't trip over the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have little to play for barring pride. However, they could still be party poopers for some teams. With 8 points from 9 games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after 8 defeats from 11 games are at the bottom of the heap. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between RCB vs KXIP straight from Bengaluru, India