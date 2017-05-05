 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP: Punjab Face Down And Out Bangalore

Updated: 05 May 2017 17:28 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score: RCB vs KXIP - With 8 points from 9 games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after 8 defeats from 11 games are at the bottom of the heap. For KXIP, a win will keep them in contention with another four matches after this encounter.

IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP: Punjab Face Down And Out Bangalore
IPL Live Cricket Score: RCB vs KXIP - Bangalore are playing for pride vs Punjab. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would be hoping that their Bengaluru trip does not end up with them again going lower down the order. The team has recovered from a pretty delicate situation to give itself an outside chance of making it to the IPL 2017 knockout stages and they would be very keen to make sure that they don't trip over the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have little to play for barring pride. However, they could still be party poopers for some teams. With 8 points from 9 games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after 8 defeats from 11 games are at the bottom of the heap. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between RCB vs KXIP straight from Bengaluru, India

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Cricket Indian Premier League 2017 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights, DD vs GL: Samson, Pant Power Delhi To 7-Wicket Win vs Gujarat
IPL Highlights, DD vs GL: Samson, Pant Power Delhi To 7-Wicket Win vs Gujarat
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.