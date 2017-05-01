IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Lose Parthiv Patel For First Ball Duck In Chase of 163

IPL Live Cricket Score: MI vs RCB - Mumbai will be looking to go top of the table.

Mumbai Indians (MI) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 162 for eight at the end of 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday. After Virat Kohli departed for 20, AB de Villiers hit some lusty blows before falling for 43. It was Pawan Negi and Kedar Jadhav who provided a late flourish for the hosts as they brought up a 50-plus partnership. However, Mitchell McClenaghan had other plans. He halted Bangalore's charge in the last over by taking wickets of successive balls before Parthiv Patel ran out Sreenath Aravind to complete a team hat-trick. He was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, ending with figures of 3/34. Can Mumbai Indians keep their winning momentum? Let's wait and find out. (Live Scorecard)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between MI vs RCB straight from Mumbai, India

18:12 IST: Good over from Aniket, concedes only 4 runs making up for the fielding issues in the last over. Mumbai are 36/1 at the end of 4 overs

18:10 IST: Four!! Buttler drives the ball for a boundary!

18:07 IST: Oh no!! Virat is not pleased. After conceding a boundary earlier in the over, Aniket Choudhary is tested again. The ball just gets away from his outstretched hands...

18:04 IST: Four and Four! Buttler comes to the party!

18:03 IST: Four again! Rana again and Mumbai are 15/1 at the end of 2 overs.

18:01 IST: Four!! Another boundary from Rana. Virat doesn't look so happy

17:58 IST: Four!! Fine work from Nitish Rana as Mumbai hit their first boundary

17:54 IST: Out! Aniket Choudhary strikes first ball! Parthiv Patel departs for a duck. Mumbai 0 for 1.

17:53 IST: Welcome back to the second innings of the match.

17:39 IST: OUT!!!! McClenaghan hattrick as Aravind is run out! RCB end at 162/8 after 20 overs.

17:38 IST: OUT!!! Jadhav out in the next ball!! Pollard again takes the catch. Jadhav departs for 28. RCB are 162/7.

17:36 IST: OUT!! Negi departs for 35, caught by Pollard. RCB are 162/6

17:35 IST: FOUR! Boundary off the second ball, Negi smashes it!

17:34 IST: McClenaghan comes back into the attack... Jadhav and Negi brought up a 50 partnership in the last over.

17:31 IST: Last over... Can RCB make it count? RCB are 157/5 at the end of 19 overs

17:29 IST: SIX!! Negi is on fire!!

17:27 IST: Expensive over by Malinga. 15 off the over as RCB are 147/5 at the end of 18 overs

17:26 IST: SIX!!! Negi at it again!! Another maximum to long off. RCB really needed it!

17:24 IST: SIX!!! Great strike by Negi to long off, slow delivery by Malinga. Ball boy catches it outside the boundary!

17:20 IST: Four! Beautifully timed and played by Jadhav for a boundary off a Bumrah delivery

17:18 IST: 7 runs from the McClenaghan over... RCB are 122/5 at the end of 16 overs

17:16 IST: McClenaghan back into the attack

17:13 IST: But good over from Malinga. Gives away only 4 runs. RCB are 115/5 at the end of 15 overs

17:10 IST: Krunal Pandya seems hurt.. He fell on his knee on the ball trying to stop it.. Grimaces in pain... Off the field for now...

17:05 IST: RCB are 111/5 at the end of 14 overs.

17:03 IST: OUT!!! Bumrah at it again!!! Bowls out Shane Watson for 3!!!

17:02 IST: Second time out over... Can RCB get a big total up on the board? They are 106/4 at the end of 13 overs

16:55 IST: OUT!!! De Villiers out in the next ball!! Krunal picks up his second wicket!! The South African departs for 43

16:54 IST: SIX!!! What a great shot by De Villiers!

16:51 IST: Four! Kedar Jadhav smashes a four down the ground...

16:48 IST: OUT!! And Head is out! The Pandya brothers at it! Caught by Hardik off a Krunal delivery, Head departs for 12.

16:47 IST: Four!!! Head smashes a boundary off Krunal Pandya

16:45 IST: RCB are 80/2 at the end of 10 overs

16:43 IST: The stadium chants 'AB AB'... can the South African come to the home team's rescue?

16:41 IST: SIX! De Villiers sweeps it over deep midwicket for a beautifully timed maximum

16:40 IST: And another Four! Great placement by AB de Villiers

16:37 IST: Four!! Low full toss outside off, De Villiers makes it look so easy!

16:34 IST: The first time out is on. With Kohli out, a lot will be on De Villiers' shoulders. Can he deliver?

16:33 IST: Krunal Pandya gives away only 4 runs... RCB are 56/2 after 7 overs

16:30 IST: And he follows it up with a maximum!! Great start by De Villiers!

16:29 IST: De Villiers comes in and on the third ball, smashes a FOUR!

16:25 IST: OUT! Virat Kohli departs for 20! That's a big wicket for Mumbai! Caught by Rohit off a McClenaghan delivery

16:23 IST: That's 5 overs gone and RCB are 40/1. Decent over by Bumrah, gives away 9 runs

16:21 IST: Six!! Beautiful flick by Kohli, the ball flies over long on for a maximum

16:19 IST: Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. He was the hero for Mumbai in the last match against Gujarat Lions

16:18 IST: Travis Head comes in for RCB... RCB are 31/1 at the end of 4 overs.

16:16 IST: OUT! Mandeep departs for 17... Caught by Hardik Pandya at deep mid wicket...

16:15 IST: Six!! Beautiful shot from captain Kohli to long on

16:14 IST: Karn Sharma comes into the attack next

16:12 IST: Economical bowling from Pandya. Gives away only 5 runs

16:10 IST: Hardik Pandya comes into the attack

16:09 IST: RCB are 16/0 at the end of 2 overs. Mandeep on 14 with 3 boundaries, Virat on 2... Good start for RCB

16:07 IST: Four! Smart play from Mandeep off a slow delivery...

16:05 IST: Lasith Malinga comes into the attack for Mumbai

16:03 IST: Four! Mandeep smashes one over square leg

16:01 IST: Four! Mandeep fires from the first ball!

16:00 IST: Brave of Kohli to bat first... takes a single

15:59 IST: Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh opening for RCB, Mitchell McClenaghan has the new ball

15:58 IST: There goes the bell and the match is about to start... stay tuned!

15:50 IST: Playing XI for the Royals.

15:49 IST: Playing XI for Mumbai Indians

15:42 IST: Bangalore warming up before their away game against the in-form Mumbai Indians.

15:41 IST: Mumbai Indians warming up before their game against Royal Challengers.

15:40 IST: Team Changes - For Bangalore, Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh and Aniket Choudhary replace Samuel Badree, Sachin Baby and Stuart Binny. For Mumbai, Harbhajan Singh makes way for Karn Sharma.

15:30 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat against Mumbai Indians.

15:28 IST: It's toss time!

15:27 IST: Rohit Sharma and co will look to beat the beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore and go top of the table.

15:25 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai.