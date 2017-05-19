IPL Live Cricket Score, MI vs KKR: Kolkata In Massive Trouble, Lose Half Their Side For Less Than 50

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had little time to celebrate their precious win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator, achieved early on Thursday morning after rain played havoc with their match with Sunrisers Hyderabad. They would have had just enough time to catch some sleep and then prepare for the next big one - the Qualifier 2, against old nemesis Mumbai Indians (MI). The one team that always seems to have a position of ascendancy against the Kolkata team, as is proved by the 15-5 win-loss record in Mumbai's favour. MI too won't be too pleased that they are playing the Qualifier 2. Having finished on top of the table after the league stage, MI would have hoped to make it straight into the final, giving them vital days of rest while their opponents scrambled for the other final slot. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between MI vs KKR straight from Bengaluru, India.

20:41 IST: After eight overs, Kolkata stand at 36 for five. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishank Jaggi out in the middle for Kolkata.

20:36 IST: LBW! Absolutely plumb. Karn Sharma traps Colin de Grandhomme for a golden duck. Kolkata stand at 31 for five after the seventh over.

20:35 IST: Out!! Tossed up from Karn, Gambhir hits the ball straight to Hardik Pandya on the leg side. Kolkata tumbling down.

20:33 IST: Four! Gambhir dances down the pitch, guides the ball over extra cover for a well timed shot.

20:32 IST: At the end of the powerplay, Kolkata stand at 25 for three.

20:31 IST: A wicket maiden over from Bumrah to end the powerplay.

20:28 IST: LBW! Bumrah bowls a 140-plus ball after a slower ball, ball skids off the pitch and straight on the pads. Uthappa departs for one. Kolkata stand at 25 for three.

20:23 IST: Stumped! Narine steps out, fails to read the Karn Sharma googly, Parthiv collects the ball and takes the bails off. Kolkata 24 for two, 4.4 overs.

20:18 IST: Six! On the pads from Malinga, Narine makes room, sends the ball over deep backward square leg.

Qualifier 2: Sunil Narine hits Lasith Malinga for a 6! 21/1 (3.3 Ov) #MIvKKR https://t.co/Hwv9adzA8A pic.twitter.com/F8VvbkCnBe — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 19, 2017

20:16 IST: At the end of the third over, Kolkata stand at 13 for one.

20:13 IST: Four! Wide from Johnson, Gambhir drives the ball for the first boundary.

20:10 IST: Back of a length delivery from Bumrah, Gambhir plays and misses. Umpire turns down huge appeal from Parthiv and Bumrah.

20:07 IST: Out! Full from Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn hits the ball straight to Kieron Pollard at long on. Kolkata five for one, after 1.3 overs.

Qualifier 2: WICKET! Chris Lynn c Kieron Pollard b Jasprit Bumrah 4 (8b). Kolkata Knight Riders 5/1 (1.3 Ovs). pic.twitter.com/wBo9BNqkK2 — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 19, 2017

20:04 IST: Brilliant first over from Johnson, Kolkata stand at three for no loss.

20:03 IST: Safe! Short from Johnson, Lynn pulls, sends the ball high and lands far from the short fine leg.

20:01 IST: Johnson bowls the first, Lynn drives straight to covers.

20:00 IST: Mitchell Johnson to lead the bowling attack for Mumbai Indians.

19:59 IST: Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn opening the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders.

19:54 IST: Trivia: Rohit Sharma is 13 runs away from completing 3000-runs for Mumbai Indians. Should he reach the target, he will be the first Indian player to do so for MI.

19:50 IST: For all those unable to catch the match live on television, here is how you can keep yourself updated. Click here.

19:43 IST: Fact: Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his 100th T20 match.

19:39 IST: Playing XI for Kolkata:

KKR XI: S Narine, C Lynn, G Gambhir (C), R Uthappa (W), I Jaggi, C de Grandhomme, S Yadav, P Chawla, N Coulter-Nile, U Yadav, A Rajpoot — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 19, 2017

19:38 IST: Playing XI for Mumbai:

MI XI: P Patel (W), L Simmons, R Sharma (C), A Rayudu, K Pollard, K Pandya, H Pandya, K Sharma, M Johnson, L Malinga, J Bumrah #MIvKKR — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 19, 2017

19:32 IST: Team Changes -- For Mumbai, Mitchell McClenaghan is injured, Mitchell Johnson comes in. For Kolkata, Ankit Rajpoot comes in place of Yusuf Pathan and Trent Boult makes way for Colin de Grandehomme.

19:30 IST: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win toss and elect to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders #MIvKKR https://t.co/Hwv9adzA8A pic.twitter.com/pctUcgdbSF — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 19, 2017

19:25 IST: It's toss time!

19:24 IST: Big guns of cricket out in the middle.

19:18 IST: Latest weather condition suggests that it might rain. However, the sky is clear at the moment.

19:17 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders straight from Bengaluru.

However, as it turned out, MI lost to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Qualifier 1 - the third time the Pune side beat them in IPL 10 - and now find themselves in a dodgy match with a reinvigorated if physically tired KKR, not to mention the Bengaluru weather. MI have historically always been one-up on KKR. In fact MI had pulled off their first win of IPL 10 against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium last month when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare. Both MI and KKR have won the IPL trophy twice in the last nine editions and a win will take them to the final against Rising Pune Supergiant to be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.