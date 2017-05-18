IPL 2017, Qualifier 2, MI Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Mumbai will take on Kolkata in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) would be hoping that history repeats itself as they seek the third win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 10 while the KKR side would be looking for their second running knockout win.

When will MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The MI vs KKR match will be played on May 19.

Where will MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs KKR match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com