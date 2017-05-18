 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Qualifier 2, MI Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 18 May 2017 15:56 IST

Mumbai Indians clash with Kolkata Knight Riders for the second spot in the final of IPL 10.

IPL 2017, Qualifier 2, MI Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Mumbai will take on Kolkata in Qualifier 2 on Friday. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) would be hoping that history repeats itself as they seek the third win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 10 while the KKR side would be looking for their second running knockout win.

When will MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The MI vs KKR match will be played on May 19.

Where will MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs KKR match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai will take on Kolkata in Qualifier 2
  • The match will be played in Bengaluru
  • The winner will meet Rising Pune Supergiant in the final
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Preview, MI Vs KKR: Kolkata Meet Nemesis Mumbai Again In Qualifier 2
IPL 2017, Preview, MI Vs KKR: Kolkata Meet Nemesis Mumbai Again In Qualifier 2
IPL 2017, KKR Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Sunrisers Hyderabad, VVS Laxman Responds
IPL 2017, KKR Vs SRH: Gautam Gambhir Applauds Sunrisers Hyderabad, VVS Laxman Responds
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.