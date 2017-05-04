IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs GL: Delhi Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs Gujarat

Delhi Daredevils (DD) are dreaming again. After a streak of losses that spanned five matches, the Delhi outfit finally got more points on the table when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. They now need to get past Gujarat Lions (GL) on Thursday, as well as all other rivals, before they can even think about the next round. At the same time, GL too need to keep tallying points, since with six points from 10 matches, they suddenly find themselves below DD on the table, and precariously placed at 7th position. Mathematically, Daredevils are in the fray but they will have to win all their remaining matches and hope for favourable results from other games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL Live cricket score and updates between DD vs GL straight from Delhi, India.

17:42 IST: A close look at the Gujarat's playing eleven.

GL XI: I Kishan, B McCullum, S Raina (C), A Finch, D Smith, D Karthik (W), R Jadeja, J Faulkner, P Sangwan, B Thampi, A Soni #DDvGL — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 4, 2017

17:40 IST: Here is a look at the Delhi team:

DD XI: S Samson, K Nair (C), R Pant (W), S Iyer, M Samuels, C Anderson, P Cummins, K Rabada, S Nadeem, A Mishra, M Shami #DDvGL — NDTV Live Scores (@CricketNDTVLive) May 4, 2017

17:30 IST: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and have decided to bowl first against Gujarat Lions. Karun Nair, Delhi captain feels that dew will come into play as the match progresses.

17:26 IST: Hello and welcome to the match Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions. The toss is about to take place. Do stay with us for all the latest news and updates from the match straight from Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Gujarat Lions are all but out of the race as they are struggling at the second last position in the eight-team tournament with just six points from 10 games.

Having finished an impressive third in their inaugural season last year, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Lions in 2017. Only a miracle from here on might see them qualify for the knock-out stages.

GL come into the match following consecutive losses, which includes the demoralizing defeat against Mumbai Indians in a Super Over at Rajkot, which more or less demolished their chances.