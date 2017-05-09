IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KXIP Vs KKR Contest

Kings XI Punjab are hanging on for dear life as the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 approaches the cut-off point. Their match with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday will be crucial for both sides.



Top 5 picks for KXIP vs KKR match



Glenn Maxwell: The Kings XI Punjab skipper still has a job at hand, with the side still in with a shout for a Play-off spot. He will be hoping to get two crucial points off KKR, so he needs to lead from the front.



Hashim Amla: The South African is the best batsman on form in the KXIP line-up. He has been in great form and is a massive influence when it comes to calming the KXIP players. His contribution will be crucial.



Axar Patel: The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder has taken time to show his talent but for his team's sake, he needs to fire immediately. His slow stuff could be critical on the big Mohali ground.



Gautam Gambhir: The KKR skipper could be justifiably miffed at being left out of the ICC Champions League squad, but he still would be key in scripting his side's progress into the knockout stage.



Sunil Narine: KKR's 'secret weapon' is not so secret any more but his effectiveness is increasing in leaps and bounds, including an IPL-record half-century off just 15 balls in the match with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will be a player to watch.