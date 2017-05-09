 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KXIP Vs KKR Contest

Updated: 09 May 2017 12:18 IST

Kings XI Punjab are still in the IPL 2017 play-off race but this match against Kolkata Knight Riders could decide their fate.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KXIP Vs KKR Contest
Sunil Narine smashed the joint-fastest fifty in IPL when KKR beat RCB on Sunday. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab are hanging on for dear life as the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 approaches the cut-off point. Their match with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday will be crucial for both sides.
 
Top 5 picks for KXIP vs KKR match
 
Glenn Maxwell: The Kings XI Punjab skipper still has a job at hand, with the side still in with a shout for a Play-off spot. He will be hoping to get two crucial points off KKR, so he needs to lead from the front.
 
Hashim Amla: The South African is the best batsman on form in the KXIP line-up. He has been in great form and is a massive influence when it comes to calming the KXIP players. His contribution will be crucial.
 
Axar Patel: The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder has taken time to show his talent but for his team's sake, he needs to fire immediately. His slow stuff could be critical on the big Mohali ground.
 
Gautam Gambhir: The KKR skipper could be justifiably miffed at being left out of the ICC Champions League squad, but he still would be key in scripting his side's progress into the knockout stage.
 
Sunil Narine: KKR's 'secret weapon' is not so secret any more but his effectiveness is increasing in leaps and bounds, including an IPL-record half-century off just 15 balls in the match with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He will be a player to watch.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Glenn James Maxwell Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Today's Match, KXIP Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, KXIP Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP Vs KKR: Kolkata Aim To Clamber Over Cornered Punjab, Seal Knockout Spot
IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP Vs KKR: Kolkata Aim To Clamber Over Cornered Punjab, Seal Knockout Spot
Shah Rukh Khan Likens Two Kolkata Knight Riders Stars To 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Characters
Shah Rukh Khan Likens Two Kolkata Knight Riders Stars To 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' Characters
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.