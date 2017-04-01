IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's Fitness To Be Assessed; Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav Sidelined For Two Weeks

India captain Virat Kohli's availability for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 will be known only in the second week of this month as he undergoes rehabilitation for an injured shoulder, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. Also, India's fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Ravindra Jadeja have been advised by the Indian Board to skip the initial phase of the tournament beginning from April 5. After the end of the gruelling season, both the players were directed by the medical team of the Board - led by physiotherapist Patrick Farhart - to follow the instructions.

Updating the fitness status of Indian players, who took part in recently just-concluded home Test series against Australia, the BCCI said Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the injury sustained during the Ranchi Test.

"The Indian captain will undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder. His recovery will be assessed in the second week of April to determine an exact return to play date for IPL 2017," the BCCI said in a release.

While the left arm spinner Jadeja played all of India's 13 matches at home, Umesh Yadav too was called up for 12 games -- only missing a Test against New Zealand.

"Mr. R Jadeja & Mr. Umesh Yadav - have been advised rest for 2 weeks to recuperate. Mr. R Jadeja has issues with the spinning finger & Mr. Umesh Yadav has right hip and lower back soreness and they will recover during the initial phase when their respective teams will play their first and second match of IPL 2017," the BCCI release said.

Umesh is the pace spearhead for Kolkata Knight Riders and it's a major jolt for the franchise. Jadeja, who bowled no less than 717.2 overs in the season and took 71 wickets, would have been more than a handy player with both bat and ball for Gujarat Lions as he is a vital cog in the team.

Fast bowler Umesh has bowled 355.5 overs in 12 games with 30 wickets to his name. One has to take into account that Umesh's overs were bowled in Indian conditions where, save Kolkata and Dharamsala, the wickets were not exactly conducive for fast bowling.

A host of top Indian players will either miss the IPL or be rested from some initial matches of the cash-rich event.

However, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who is expected to be picked for the Champions Trophy, and his team-mate Hardik Pandya, have been cleared to play for the full IPL season.

"Mr. Rohit Sharma and Mr. Hardik Pandya - have been declared fit to play competitive cricket. They will be available for IPL 2017," the BCCI statement said.

Regarding Rahul and Vijay, the BCCI said, "Mr. K Lokesh Rahul - the opening batsman is likely to undergo surgery of his left shoulder and may not be available for IPL 2017 season during which he will have to complete his rehabilitation.

"Mr. M Vijay - the Indian opener will require surgery to his right wrist and also undergo rehabilitation for his left shoulder and hence may not be able to participate in IPL 2017."

(With inputs from PTI)