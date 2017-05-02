IPL 2017, Report Card, RCB: What Went Wrong For Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) must be in a state of shock. After their rather unceremonious exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, they would be wondering what went wrong. As it turns out, plenty. The batting was a disaster, which is inconceivable, given the names that RCB boasted. Not one of their batsmen is seen in the Top 10 scorers' list. As for the bowling, they were frequently let down by the batsmen. On other occasions, they just weren't good enough.

How the big RCB players fared:

Virat Kohli: The captain missed the initial stages of IPL 10 because of the injury he had picked up during the Gavaskar-Border Trophy. Even when he did return, his form was pretty much akin to the one against Australia. Kohli played seven innings and scored 239 runs, with a moderate strike rate of 124.47. Not good enough.

AB de Villiers: The fact that De Villiers had one magnificent knock of 89 not out, but scored a total of 196 in seven innings at a strike rate of 131.54, speaks enough of how the South African has not been in the murderous form that makes him so famous.

Chris Gayle: The big West Indian is by far the biggest disappointment for RCB in IPL 10. A man who is famous for his incredible hitting power had eventually to be dropped from the playing XI after some very unimpressive performances. Gayle played six innings and scored 152 runs, including one knock of 77. A strike rate of 124.59 says it all.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal could be called RCB's only success story in IPL 10. The Punjab leg-spinner was vital enough to be a part of all 10 playing XIs so far, and has claimed 11 wickets at an economy of 7.66 and a strike rate of 17.72. By far the best RCB player on display.

Tymal Mills: The English fast bowler, who got the second-highest payout in the IPL 2017 auction, was nowhere in the race when it came to being effective. He played five matches and took five wickets, at an acceptable economy of 8.50. But a strike rate of 21.40 shows how ineffective he was.