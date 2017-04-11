 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: RCB Howlers That May Hasten Virat Kohli's Return

Updated: 11 April 2017 12:34 IST

Lack of local knowledge and wrong decisions at the toss hurt RCB vs KXIP on Monday night.

IPL 2017: RCB Howlers That May Hasten Virat Kohli's Return
Virat Kohli has missed RCB's first three games in IPL 2017 due to a shoulder injury. © BCCI

Even as Royal Challenger Bangalore were celebrating the return of their prodigal son, AB de Villiers, the big picture would not be lost on them as they went down tamely to Kings XI Punjab in their clash in Indore on Monday. While De Villiers did come out with a sensational knock, two big decisions likely cost them the match and might now hasten Virat Kohli's return. This season, RCB have won just one game out of three and are currently sixth in the table.

The two decisions are inter-related and while hindsight is always 20-20, the RCB stand-in skipper Shane Watson and the rest of the team management should have seen this.

While Watson says he was to blame for RCB's poor start with the bat.

"I didn't start well with the bat and I'm certainly to blame, getting out in the first over," Watson said after the match.

The mistake was not in getting out, it was in batting first, and having Watson on top of the order to start with.

Dropping Chris Gayle and then batting first on an Indore ground which had heavy dew in the evening was the combination of howlers which most likely cost RCB the match.

Keeping Gayle in the XI would have meant dropping either Tymal Mills or Billy Stanlake from the bowling department since only four foreign players can be played.

Since neither really impressed, that would not be such a bad thing.

But even if the team combination was kept the way it was, lack of local knowledge and batting first after winning the toss was a massive mistake which may well get the team management thinking about whether Kohli should be brought back into the playing XI at the earliest.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Shane Watson Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • RCB decided to bat after winning the toss against KXIP
  • Shane Watson took the blame for his team's poor start
  • RCB have won just one match out of the three they have played in IPL 10
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Dwayne Bravo All Praise For Gujarat Lions' Basil Thampi
IPL 2017: Dwayne Bravo All Praise For Gujarat Lions' Basil Thampi
IPL 2017: Watch Virat Kohli Interview Chris Gayle And Both Ending Up In Splits
IPL 2017: Watch Virat Kohli Interview Chris Gayle And Both Ending Up In Splits
IPL 2017: Getting Gayle Out 'Best Feeling Of My Life', Says Basil Thampi
IPL 2017: Getting Gayle Out 'Best Feeling Of My Life', Says Basil Thampi
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.