IPL 2017, Preview, MI vs RPS: Mumbai Will Be Wary Of MS Dhoni, Pune

The only blemish in Mumbai Indians' (MI) run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 so far has been their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Pune towards the beginning of the tournament. Since then, they have been unstoppable, even defending a poor score against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Saturday. RPS, on the other hand, had taken a bit of a dive after winning their first two matches, before a superlative Mahendra Singh Dhoni knock brought them a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

MI were lucky to escape with a win over DD after scoring just 142 runs, with Mitchell McClenaghan destroying a rather timid batting effort by the visitors. Even so, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris almost carried DD home.

But that could well be the wake-up call that MI needed since they and everyone else was beginning to think that their batting is infallible. This jolt could well keep them in balance.

RPS, on the other hand, were looking like they would go down to another loss before Dhoni crafted one of his classic chases. The former India captain hammered 61 not out off just 34 balls as the Pune team rose from 121/4 at the beginning of the 17th over to carve out 58 runs in 3.5 overs.

That win should work wonders for RPS and even MI, eying a revenge win, would be a little wary of MS Dhoni.