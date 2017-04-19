 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP vs MI: Punjab Keen To Stem Mumbai's Winning Run

Updated: 19 April 2017 17:26 IST

Kings XI Punjab are on desperate need of wins and meet the formidable Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP vs MI: Punjab Keen To Stem Mumbai's Winning Run
Kings XI Punjab will be looking to stop the formidable Mumbai Indians in Indore. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have a lot of catching up to do in the Indian Premier League Season 10. With three losses against two wins, they are not the worst placed on the points table, but they would certainly love to be at a better place. But with the Mumbai Indians in really rampant mode, it may not be an easy job for them. That said, nothing is too much to expect in a Twenty20 match, so KXIP have to believe in themselves and work onwards.

The KXIP captain Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form, though he failed in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a match that Manan Vohra almost won for his side. The KXIP bowling is also not in great shape, so overall, thy need a lot of work if they are to advance.

On the flip side, Rohit Sharma is still in the playing XI only by the merit of being MI skipper. His return from injury has not been auspicious.

MI are largely dependent on Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard and the lower middle-order of Krunal and Hardik Pandya to get them the wins. Their bowling has been led by Krunal and the likes of Harbhajan Singh. But they are steady rather than incisive.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Glenn James Maxwell Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Kings XI Punjab
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KXIP are currently at fifth position on points table with four points.
  • Mumbai Indians have won four consecutive matches.
  • KXIP will face Mumbai Indians in Indore.
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine as Mumbai Indians Thrash Kings XI Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL 2017: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine as Mumbai Indians Thrash Kings XI Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Hits Maiden IPL Century
IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Hits Maiden IPL Century
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.