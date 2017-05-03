 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, DD vs GL: Delhi Seek More Points Against Cornered Gujarat

Updated: 03 May 2017 15:48 IST

Mathematically, Daredevils are in the fray but they will have to win all their remaining matches and hope for favourable results from other games.

IPL 2017, Preview, DD vs GL: Delhi Seek More Points Against Cornered Gujarat
Delhi Daredevils need to beat Gujarat Lions and all rivals. © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) are dreaming again. After a streak of losses that spanned five matches, the Delhi outfit finally got more points on the table when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. They now need to get past Gujarat Lions (GL) on Thursday, as well as all other rivals, before they can even think about the next round. At the same time, GL too need to keep tallying points, since with 6 points from 10 matches, they suddenly find themselves below DD on the table, and precariously placed at 7th position.

Mathematically, Daredevils are in the fray but they will have to win all their remaining matches and hope for favourable results from other games.

Gujarat Lions are all but out of the race as they are struggling at the second last position in the eight-team tournament with just six points from 10 games.

Having finished an impressive third in their inaugural season last year, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Lions in 2017. Only a miracle from here on might see them qualify for the knock-out stages.

GL come into the match following consecutive losses, which includes the demoralizing defeat against Mumbai Indians in a Super Over at Rajkot, which more or less demolished their chances.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Karun Nair (capt), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (capt), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathu Singh, Tejas Baroka.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Delhi got more points on the table when they beat Hyderabad
  • Gujarat Lions are all but out of the race
  • GL come into the match following consecutive losses
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Reasons Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Loss to Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2017: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Reasons Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's Loss to Delhi Daredevils
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils End Losing Streak, Stun Sunrisers Hyderabad By 6 Wickets
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils End Losing Streak, Stun Sunrisers Hyderabad By 6 Wickets
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.