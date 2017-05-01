 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Skipper Zaheer Khan Likely To Miss Remaining Matches

Updated: 01 May 2017 23:42 IST

Zaheer Khan had suffered the injury during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Edens Gardens.

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Skipper Zaheer Khan Likely To Miss Remaining Matches
Zaheer Khan is the captain of Delhi Daredevils © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan is unlikely to play in the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a hamstring strain. Zaheer had suffered the injury during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Edens Gardens and according to team sources, he will miss the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

However, with back-to-back matches and considering his age and past problems with hamstring, it is unlikely that Zaheer will be able to recover in time.

The 38-year-old seamer had missed the last game against Kings XI Punjab where Delhi were bowled out for 67.

"Zaheer will be missing the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow due to the hamstring strain that he suffered during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders but he is unlikely to make a comeback," a team source said.

"He will have little time to recover from the strain due to the hectic schedule of IPL. Karun Nair will be the stand-in captain for tomorrow," he added.

Delhi are languishing at the eighth spot with only two wins in their eight games so far.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Zaheer Khan Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Zaheer Khan had suffered the injury against KKR
  • DD play SRH on Tuesday in their next match
  • Karun Nair is likely to captain Delhi in Zaheer's absence
Related Articles
IPL 2017, DD Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, DD Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
IPL Highlights, KXIP Vs DD: Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla Help Punjab Crush Delhi By 10 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KXIP Vs DD: Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla Help Punjab Crush Delhi By 10 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.