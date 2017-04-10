IPL 2017: Captain's Corner; Glenn Maxwell, Kings XI Punjab

When Glenn Maxwell took over as captain of Kings XI Punjab, he had the unenviable job of trying to hammer the franchise into something of a winning combination and competitive in IPL 10. Towards that end, they had to get off to a winning start, which he managed when the team took on Rising Pune Supergiant in their first match of the tournament. Things are different for KXIP in that they have a new home venue in Indore, as opposed to Mohali, as well as the new skipper.

Maxwell, apart from getting things in order in the team, had also to take on his Australia captain Steve Smith in the first match, and it worked out well for him and his side.

The Aussie, known as the 'Big Show' for his big match performances, especially in the Big Bash League in Australia, was is supreme form with the bat too, when he carted 44 not out off just 20 balls (4 sixes) to get KXIP to a win over RPS.

Compare and contrast: Maxwell vs Murali Vijay

For starters, Vijay is not in the fray in IPL 10 as he is out with an injury. His performance as KXIP skipper in 2016 was not really anything to write home about. His team lost 10 out of the 14 matches played in the tournament and ended at the end of the table with just 8 points.

Maxwell has already picked up his first win and the team is looking good to come up with the goods and be competitive this time, making him look much more favourable in comparison to Vijay.