IPL 2017: BCCI Announces Fixtures For The Indian Premier League

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the fixtures for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2017 season with the opening match scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5, 2017. The match will see defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad play last year's runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore. The stadium will also see the final, on May 21.The tournament will be played spread over 47 days across 10 venues, a BCCI release said.

The schedule has been designed with each team playing 14 matches - seven of them at home venues.

The season will also witness IPL returning to Indore for the first time since 2011, the release added.