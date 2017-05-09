 
IPL 2017: AB de Villiers Returns Home After A Poor Stint With Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: 09 May 2017 15:12 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore have only won two of the 13 matches they have played so far in IPL 10.

De Villiers had a poor IPL 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have not had the best of seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year and AB de Villiers has been at the forefront of their failure, scoring only 216 runs in this edition. To make matters worse, RCB captain Virat Kohli also could not take his team out of trouble on most occasions and the big West Indian Chris Gayle only managed to score 152 runs in 8 matches that he played.

De Villiers took to Twitter on Monday to bid good-bye to this year's IPL as the South African returned home to spend some time with his family ahead of the all-important ICC Champions Trophy.

There is still one game left for RCB to play and they will not have the services of De Villiers in that game. So far, RCB have managed to win only two games in 13 matches and currently, the Bangalore-based side is languishing at the bottom of the table with 5 points.

De Villiers wrote, "A disappointing #IPL2017. Some tough lessons learnt that we take in to next year! Happy to be home with the family before the #CT17 in June."

Earlier, Kohli took to the social networking site to express his disappointment for having a poor season. Kohli tweeted, "Thanks to the @RCBTweets fans for all the unconditional love and support this season as well. Sorry we couldn't play up to our standards."

Kohli would look to end the season on a winning note as RCB play their last match against Delhi Daredevils on May 14 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

