IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Smarting from successive defeats, an under-pressure Kolkata Knight Riders will look to regain their momentum and remain in the hunt for the knockout stage when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2017 encounter on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders, who suffered losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in the last two matches, need two wins from their remaining three matches to seal a berth in the play-offs. The two-time champions are placed third in the table with 14 points from 11 matches, followed by Sunrisers on 13 points. (LIVE SCORECARD)

During their last meeting, KKR had handed out a 82-run defeat to RCB after bowling them out for 49 -- the lowest score in IPL history -- and Gautam Gambhir's men would look to repeat the performance on Sunday. KKR so far has been cashing in on Sunil Narine's hit-and-miss experiment at the top. When Narine gets going, there is no stopping them as more often than not Gambhir and Robin Uthappa have capitalised on the starts. RCB, on the other hand, have been the biggest disappointment of this year's IPL. They have been bowled out four times this season and are placed at bottom of the table with five points in 12 matches.

When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

(RCB) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.