Brendon McCullum Out Of Remaining IPL Matches With Hamstring Injury

McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL matches

McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL matches

Gujarat Lions opening batsman, Brendon McCullum have been ruled out of the remaining three Indian Premier League matches due to hamstring injury along with pacer Nathu Singh. The former New Zealand skipper has been advised three-four weeks of intensive rehabilitation so as to not aggravate the damage in his hamstring. McCullum has scored 319 runs in 11 games with two half-centuries while Nathu played only two games.

McCullum endured a strain in his left hamstring during fielding against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday. Nathu suffered back spasms during the Lions' home game in Rajkot against Kings XI Punjab. Nathu hasn't played a match since then.