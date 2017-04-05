IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum Brilliantly Trolls AB de Villiers, RCB Ahead Of Opener Against SRH

Former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum, who will feature in IPL 10 as Gujarat Lions' overseas player, took to Twitter on Tuesday and trolled injury-hit Royal Challengers Bangalore and AB de Villiers ahead of their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener on Wednesday. AB de Villiers confirmed on Tuesday that he won't be playing the first match of the Indian Premier League 2017 slated for Wednesday.

Really disappointed to be missing the opening game of the IPL tomorrow, good luck to @ShaneRWatson33 and the rest of the @RCBTweets boys! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 4, 2017

RCB have been hit by injury woes to their top players including captain Virat Kohli, who will be out of action for at least two weeks. Even his replacement as captain, South African AB de Villiers, is now out with a back injury picked up during his domestic season.

Young Sarfaraz Khan, who was brought in as a possible replacement for Kohli, too injured his leg in practice and is likely to miss the tournament altogether. This leaves Shane Watson, now named captain, with a big injury list to deal with.

McCullum saw the lighter side of it and suggested that the RCB coach, his former New Zealand teammate - Daniel Vettori -- himself should be included in the team to cope with the injuries.

"Dodgy back again bro? You fellas almost need to roll out the coach for game 1!?," he said in reply to de Villiers' original tweet announcing his withdrawal from the opening fixture. McCullum then showed that he still trusts his former New Zealand team mate's abilities with the ball.

@ABdeVilliers17 @ShaneRWatson33 @RCBTweets Dodgy back again bro? You fellas almost need to roll out the coach for game 1!? — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) April 4, 2017

In 2016, RCB were the fancied team to win the tournament but suffered a heartbreak of losing their third final, to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB began the tournament very poorly, winning just two of their first seven matches, before making a stunning comeback. They won seven out of their next eight games and qualified for the final.