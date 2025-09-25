BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar gave a clear answer on why opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran was not included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies. India went with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as the openers with N Jagadeesan also providing an option. Easwaran was part of the India squad for the five-match Test series against England as well but he did not feature in a single match. When asked about the decision to not include him, Agarkar said that the team management did not need a third opener at home and that led to the decision over Easwaran.

“On Abhimanyu, we don't need a third opener at home,” Agarkar said.

Agarkar also showed a lot of confidence in Nitish Kumar Reddy after he missed the latter half of the England series with injury. The BCCI chief selector pointed out that Nitish provides flexibility to the side.

“Nitish showed a lot of promise, with the way he bowled and his batting under pressure. He's a young kid who's developing. He does give a lot of flexibility,” Agarkar said.

Agarkar was clear that the pacer is well-rested and good to go in the series that gets underway on October 2 in Ahemdabad.

"This is a team for both the Test matches. So, he's available for both. We've had a fair break after England. He didn't play the fifth Test either. There's been a month or five weeks of break," he said in response to a PTI query.

"This tournament (the ongoing Asia Cup here where Bumrah is playing) has been fairly spaced out till this last week. He's ready and keen to play both Test matches," Agarkar explained.

India's 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

