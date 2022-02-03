A COVID-19 outbreak hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as four players -- openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer and net bowler Navdeep Saini -- tested positive for the virus along with three support staff during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series. Mayank Agarwal was on Wednesday night added to India's ODI squad for the upcoming series following the virus outbreak. The Indian team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India's 1000th ODI match.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing," the BCCI stated in a press release.

"The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022 for the upcoming Paytm three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative," it added.

"Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini's (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results," BCCI stated.

"Fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh's RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31st) have returned positive results," the board wrote.

"Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad's RT-PCR test conducted on Tuesday (February 1st) has returned a positive result. He had tested negative during the first round of testing on Monday," it added.

" Batsman Shreyas Iyer and Sports Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar's RT-PCR tests conducted on Wednesday (February 2nd) have returned positive results. Both had tested negative in the first two rounds of testing."

The players who tested positive for Covid will remain in isolation until complete recovery, the BCCI added.

(With PTI inputs)