Rohit Sharma led the way as Team India geared up for their upcoming three-match T20I series vs West Indies, starting from February 16. The BCCI took to social media to post some photos of the Indian cricketers undergoing training at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. In the photos, Rohit could be seen displaying his wide array of shot selection. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal was also practicing his bowling in the nets. Here are the photos which BCCI posted on Twitter:

Earlier, India hosted West Indies in a three-match ODI series with the hosts completing a 3-0 whitewash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was also Rohit's debut as India's full-time white-ball skipper and he began on a positive note.

In the first ODI, the hosts won by six wickets. Chasing a target of 177 runs, India reached 178 for four in 28 overs.

In the second ODI, India won by 44 runs after succesfully defending a target of 238 runs. The visitors were bowled out for 193 in 46 overs.

Meanwhile, in the final ODI, India won by 96 runs after setting a target of 266. West Indies were bowled out for 169 in 37.1 overs.