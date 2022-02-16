India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi Picks Up Two Wickets In An Over, Windies 4 Down
IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20 Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi trapped Roston Chase plumb in front of the wicket to pick up his first international wicket.Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the important wicketof Kyle Mayers earlier.
IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20 Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi trapped Roston Chase plumb in front of the wicket to pick up his first international wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the important wicket of Kyle Mayers earlier. Nicholas Pooran holds the key for the Windies currently but he needs support from the other end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had struck in the first over of the innings. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will look to use this T20I series to find out more options for the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in Australia later this year. After clean sweeping the visitors in the three-match ODI series, India now face West Indies. India will look to get the right team combination as they face selection dilemma for the series opener. West Indies, on the other hand, will hope to turn around their fortunes with the change in format and the venue. However, India are unbeaten in their last three T20Is at the Eden Gardens, and have also lost just once at the venue in the shortest format of the game. With KL Rahul ruled of the series due to an injury, Rishabh Pant has been named as the stand-in vice-captain for the three T20Is. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he looks to go past Martin Guptill in the all-time T20I run scoring charts. Virat is just 73 runs away from overtaking the New Zealand batter at the top of the pile. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell
Here are the Live Score Updates of 1st T20I between India and West Indies, Straight From the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
- 20:03 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: Bishnoi Strikes!First wicket in international cricket for Ravi Bishnoi. It took him just 8 balls to do so. Roston Chase is the unlucky man who has to depart. That was plumb in front but Chase went for the review. However, he has to walk back as the decision stays.Roston Chase lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 4 (10)Live Score; WI: 72/3 (10.2)
- 19:59 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: END OF OVER 10First 10 overs are gone. West Indies are 71/2 halfway through their innings. Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers had formed a brilliant partnership after Brandon King was dismissed for 4 in the first over. However, Yuzvendra Chahal struck in the seventh over to break that partnership, dismissing Mayers. Pooran holds the key for the Windies as the visitors eye a big total. Let's see how far can they go in the last 10 overs.Live Score; WI: 71/2 (10 ov)Bishnoi is back into the attack.
- 19:52 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: SIX RUNS!What a shot from Pooran!Chahal drags this down the leg stump. Pooran sizes this up and pulls this over the square-leg boundary for a six.Live Score; WI: 63/2 (8.6)
- 19:37 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: Chahal Strikes!Mayers heroics comes to an end. Chahal traps him straight in front. Umpire gives him out. Mayers reviews but he has to go as the decision stays.Kyle Mayers lbw b Chahal 31 (24)Live Score; WI: 51/2 (6.5)
- 19:35 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: SIX RUNS!Bishnoi takes the catch at straight long on but his feet clearly touches the boundary rope. Yuzvendra Chahal is not happy with the youngster. That has cost him a wicket and six runs.Live Score; WI: 50/1 (6.1 ov)
- 19:30 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: ANOTHER BOUNDARY!A slower delivery this time. Mayers tries to go big but instead knicks this past Pant towards short third man for a boundary.Live Score; WI: (5.5)
- 19:28 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!Harshal pitches it short and straight. Mayers moves towards the leg side and pulls this towards backward square leg for a four.Live Score; WI: 40/1 (5.3)
- 19:24 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: What A Shot!Mayers makes room this time and crunches it away between cover and pointLive Score; WI: 35/1 (4.4)
- 19:23 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: BOUNDARY!Mayers On Fire!Pulls this against the angle over midwicket and finds another fourLive Score; WI: 29/1 (4.2)
- 19:20 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: MONSTROUS HIT!That has gone miles in the air. What a hit from Pooran. Just short of a good length and outside off. Pooran launches it over wide mid-onLive Score; WI: 25/1 (3.5)
- 19:15 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: CRACKING BOUNDARY!EXCELLENT SHOT!Pitched slightly short with no pace on it. Mayers picks it up and powerfully pulls it over midwicket.Live Score; WI: 17/1 (2.4 ov)
- 19:13 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!WHAT A SHOT!Kyle Mayers charges down the track. Meets a length delivery early and places it towards deep midwicket for a boundary.Live Score; WI: 12/1 (1.6)
- 19:10 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!Back of a length and angling across off stump and Mayers crunches it towards cover for a four.Live Score; WI: 8/1 (1.1 ov)
- 19:08 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: OUT!Bhuvneshwar strikes in the first over to remove King.Brandon King c Yadav b Kumar 4 (5)Live Score; WI: 4/1 (0.5)
- 19:04 (IST)1st T20I Live Updates: FOUR RUNS!Cut and cut hard by King through the covers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar drops it marginally short and offers width and King lashes on to it.Live Score; WI: 4/0 (0.2)
- 18:51 (IST)WE'RE AWAIT THE START!The match is about to start shortly. All eyes on debutant Ravi Bishnoi as India bowl first
- 18:47 (IST)PLAYING XIs ARE OUT!India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra ChahalWest Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell
- 18:19 (IST)Ravi Bishnoi To Make Debut!Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi will make his Team India debut. He has just received his India cap.
- 18:07 (IST)HELLO AND WELCOME!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India will look to get the right team combination as they face selection dilemma for the series opener. West Indies, on the other hand, will hope to turn around their fortunes with the change in format and the venue.Stay tuned for some exciting action as it happens.Toss is just less than an hour away.