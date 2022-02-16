IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20 Live Score: Ravi Bishnoi trapped Roston Chase plumb in front of the wicket to pick up his first international wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the important wicket of Kyle Mayers earlier. Nicholas Pooran holds the key for the Windies currently but he needs support from the other end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had struck in the first over of the innings. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will look to use this T20I series to find out more options for the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place in Australia later this year. After clean sweeping the visitors in the three-match ODI series, India now face West Indies. India will look to get the right team combination as they face selection dilemma for the series opener. West Indies, on the other hand, will hope to turn around their fortunes with the change in format and the venue. However, India are unbeaten in their last three T20Is at the Eden Gardens, and have also lost just once at the venue in the shortest format of the game. With KL Rahul ruled of the series due to an injury, Rishabh Pant has been named as the stand-in vice-captain for the three T20Is. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he looks to go past Martin Guptill in the all-time T20I run scoring charts. Virat is just 73 runs away from overtaking the New Zealand batter at the top of the pile. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

