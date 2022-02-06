West Indies found themselves in all sorts of problems after being put into bat in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl and the decision paid rich dividends as West Indies top order crumbled against the spin twins of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. Chahal, in particular, produced a fine bowling performance, striking twice in his very first over.

Chahal struck with his third ball to remove Nicholas Pooran, who became the spinner's 100th ODI victim.

The leg-spinner became the fifth fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs, reaching the landmark in his 60th game.

The list is headed by Mohammed Shami who took 100 ODI wickets in just 56 games. Jasprit Bumrah is second, achieving the feat in 57 games. Kuldeep Yadav got there in 58 matches while Irfan Pathan took 100 wickets in 59 ODIs.

Fewest ODIs to 100 wickets (India):

56 Mohammed Shami

57 Jasprit Bumrah

58 Kuldeep Yadav

59 Irfan Pathan

60 Yuzvendra Chahal

After removing Pooran, Chahal struck on the next ball to remove Windies skipper Kieron Pollard to be on a hat-trick. But it wasn't to be for the Indian spinner as Jason Holder managed to keep his nerves and deny Chahal.

Chahal wasn't done. In his next over to sent Shamarh Brooks with the help of DRS as things went from bad to worse for the West Indies.

Prasidh Krishna got into the act by removing Akeal Hosein as West Indies found themselves reeling at 79 for seven at the end of 23 overs.

At the time of writing this, West Indies were 114/7 in 30 overs with Fabian Allen and Jason Holder at the crease.